Governor Gordon Responds to the BLM’s Release of the Rock Springs RMP Record of Decision

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – On December 20, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) signed and released their Record of Decision (ROD) for the Rock Springs Field Office Resource Management Plan (RMP). The ROD was immediately preceded by BLM Principal Deputy Director Nada Culver’s rejection of the Governor’s appeal to his Governor’s Consistency Review response. Governor Gordon issued the following statement:

“The Biden Administration’s BLM did everything within its power to push this out the door before President Trump takes office and their Director leaves for a position with an environmental group. While it is not surprising that Wyoming’s comments were figuratively dumped in the trash, it is disappointing that despite years of collaborative work between state agencies, impacted counties, concerned citizens, and interest groups, all Wyoming is left with is this parting shot from the Biden Administration.

I am absolutely committed to reviewing and pursuing all the options we have to claw back this misguided ROD. With President Trump in office, former Governor Burgum at the head of the Department of the Interior, and a Republican Senate and House, I am confident that we will have the ability to finish the job and right a course that has been so far off track over the last four years.”

Governor Gordon, in consultation with the Attorney General, will conduct a thorough review of the ROD to determine if it meets the conditions set by the Wyoming Legislature in the 2024 Budget Bill required for certification of the Kelly Parcel sale. A decision on that review will be announced in the near future.

The BLM’s Rock Springs RMP ROD may be found online here and on the BLM’s project website .

–Governor Gordon