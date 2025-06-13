Governor Mark Gordon Issues Statement Regarding the EPA’s Repeal of the Clean Power Plan Version 2

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has released the following statement regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan – Version 2 :

“Today, I welcome the proposed repeal by the EPA of the so-called Clean Power Plan Version 2 that Administrator Lee Zeldin and I have discussed over the past several months, and I encourage him to proceed with it with all due urgency.

The lopsided and misguided policies of the Biden administration have already wreaked enough havoc on our nation’s power supply and delayed our progress providing the beautiful clean coal President Donald Trump recognizes as essential to having a reliable, affordable and dispatchable energy supply for our nation.”

–Governor Gordon