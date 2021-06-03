Governor Noem Announces $5 Million for South Dakota Meat Processors

PIERRE S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced $5 million for small South Dakota meat processors. The funding is made available through the state’s Coronavirus Relief Meat Processing Grant program.

The Meat Processing Grant program provides eligible processors with funds to make an immediate impact on the state’s ability to process or store South Dakota raised protein. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is managing the grant program.

“As COVID-19 and the latest cyber attacks on JBS have shown, it is critical to have a resilient and diversified food supply chain,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Unfortunately, consolidation and anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry have made life difficult for South Dakota meat producers. This grant program will help us expand our processing operations, which will give more options for producers and consumers alike.”

The Meat Processing Grant program received more than 100 applications. Ninety-nine applications, including 16 new facilities and 83 existing facilities, were approved for funding with awards ranging from $9,000 to $108,207.

Final award letters will be mailed on June 4, 2021.

–Governor Noem