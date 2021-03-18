Governor Noem Outlines Framework for $5 Million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for South Dakota Meat Processors

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem laid out a framework for up to $5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to assist South Dakota meat processors expand capacity to respond to market and workforce disruption due to COVID-19.

The Meat Processing Grant program provides processors with funds to make an immediate impact on the state’s ability to process or store South Dakota raised protein. The program will reimburse processors a portion of expenses dependent on the total amount of funds available and the number of eligible applications received and approved.

Grants are available to meat processors with 60 employees or less located in South Dakota meeting one of the following criteria:

State inspected “equal to” slaughter and/or processing plants;

Licensed custom-exempt slaughter plants, or

Very small federally inspected plants

Applications are due on May 1, 2021 with awards announced on May 25, 2021. For more information visit https://sdda.sd.gov/office-of-the-secretary/meatprocessinggrant.aspx .

Agriculture is a major contributor to South Dakota’s economy, generating $32.5 billion in annual economic activity and employing over 132,000 South Dakotans. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s mission is to promote, protect, and preserve South Dakota agriculture for today and tomorrow. Visit us online at sdda.sd.gov or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

–State of South Dakota