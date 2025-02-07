Governor Rhoden Invites Nominations for 2025 Ag Ambassador Award

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Larry Rhoden is seeking nominations for the 2025 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award. The Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recognizes an individual or organization making a positive contribution to South Dakota’s agricultural industry.

Nominations are due to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources by March 7, 2025.

Nominations should be for individuals or organizations who continually work to promote agriculture in South Dakota, while demonstrating servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility, and respect for others.

Key achievements of the Ag Ambassador:

Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota’s agricultural industry;

Champions growth and prosperity of the state’s number one industry;

Advocates for agriculture and the responsible stewardship of livestock and land;

Highlights the significance of South Dakota agriculture to our global food system; and

Influences decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies.

For more details about the Ag Ambassador Award, including information on past winners and the nomination form, visit https://danr.sd.gov/AboutDANR/default.aspx under the “Ag Summit” heading.

The Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient will be recognized during the Governor’s Ag Summit in June 2025.

For more information, please contact Brian Faris at 605.773.5559 or brian.faris@state.sd.us .

–South Dakota