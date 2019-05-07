Governor’s Brucellosis Coordination Team meets May 21 in Lander

The Governor’s Brucellosis Coordination Team will meet 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at The Inn in Lander, 260 Grandview Dr.

“This annual meeting provides members of the team as well as the general public an opportunity to learn about the latest cases and trends of brucellosis in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho cattle herds and wildlife,” said Bruce Hoar, associate research scientist for the University of Wyoming.

Wyoming State Veterinarian Jim Logan will provide a brucellosis surveillance update. Current cattle and bison brucellosis cases in Montana and Idaho will be discussed.

A presentation from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department surveillance for 2018-19 for hunter-harvested and feedground elk will be given.

UW researchers will provide the latest on their work and the current status of the Biosafety Level-3 facility at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory in Laramie.

There will be a brief update on an elk movement study in the Bighorn Mountains and relevant legislative activities.

–UW Extension