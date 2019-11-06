Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council to Meet in Bozeman

Helena, MT — The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is meeting next week in Bozeman for its second meeting.

The meeting is Nov. 13-14 at the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 3 Headquarters, 1400 South 19th, in Bozeman. The meeting starts at 8 a.m. both days and is open to the public.

The council will review its initial work to date followed by panel discussions and presentations on grizzly bear distribution and connectivity between ecosystems.

Shawn Johnson and Heather Stokes from the University of Montana’s Center for Natural Resources & Environmental Policy program are facilitating the meetings. FWP staff assist as a technical support team.

Earlier this year, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced his intention to appoint a citizen advisory council to facilitate a statewide discussion on long-term grizzly bear management and conservation. This summer, Bullock appointed 18 Montana citizens to the new council, selecting a diverse group of people who have a connection to grizzly bears, including those who live, work, and recreate in bear country. The council is intentionally representative of the different parts of the state where grizzlies are currently or may soon be found.

The advisory council’s work is centering around broad objectives including:

Maintaining and enhancing human safety;

Ensuring a healthy and sustainable grizzly bear population;

Improving timely and effective response to conflicts involving grizzly bears;

Engaging all partners in grizzly-related outreach and conflict prevention; and

Improving intergovernmental, interagency, and tribal coordination.

The council’s third meeting will be in Missoula on Dec. 4-5 with more information forthcoming. For more information about the council, including meeting agendas, visit fwp.mt.gov/gbac.

Media Contacts:

Marissa Perry, Communications Director, Governor’s Office, (406) 444-4514

Vivaca Crowser, Regional Information and Education Program Manager, FWP, (406) 542-5518

Dillon Tabish, Regional Information and Education Program Manager, FWP, (406) 751-4564

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks