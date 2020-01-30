Governor’s Invasive Species Initiative to meet Feb. 3 in Casper | TSLN.com

Governor’s Invasive Species Initiative to meet Feb. 3 in Casper

News | January 30, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Governor’s Invasive Species Initiative (GISI) will meet on Tuesday, February 3 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Holiday Inn East in Casper.

Launched in October, the GISI is focused on addressing terrestrial invasive plants in the state. The group includes both policy and technical teams comprised of local, state and federal government representatives, private citizens representing industry and agricultural groups, as well as scientists and practitioners. The group is working to develop recommendations for the Governor in the context of a large-scale strategy for invasive species management.

The meeting will include a review of the work of both teams as well as breakout sessions focused on identifying next steps in the process.

–Wyoming Governor Gordon

