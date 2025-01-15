Graduate Students Receive 2024 W.D. Farr Scholarship 

Recipients Recognized for Advancing the Beef Industry CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Jan. 15, 2025) – Conrad Schelkopf of Geneva, Nebraska, and Tyler Thomas of Baker City, Oregon, have each been awarded a $15,000 W.D. Farr Scholarship by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF). The annual W.D. Farr Scholarship program recognizes outstanding graduate students for their academic achievements, leadership and commitment to the advancement of the beef industry. The scholarship recipients will be recognized during CattleCon 2025, Feb. 4-6, in San Antonio, Texas.



After receiving a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Colorado State University and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Kansas State University, Schelkopf is continuing his education at Kansas State, pursuing a PhD in diagnostic medicine and pathobiology. Growing up on a diversified livestock and row crop operation in Nebraska planted Schelkopf’s roots deep within the beef industry. From managing a beef cow herd as part of his FFA supervised agriculture experience to spending many hours with his dad in the combine harvesting corn for livestock consumption, cattle have driven his passion within the agriculture industry.



“As a newly graduated veterinarian, I plan to pursue a career focusing on providing practical solutions in cattle health management through all stages of the production cycle,” said Schelkopf. “Receiving the W.D. Farr Scholarship enhances my ability to share my research with veterinarians and producers in the field, as well as direct future research initiatives with cattle production and sustainability as driving priorities.”



Thomas’ interest in cattle production began during childhood on his family ranch in Oregon, and his appreciation for the industry was solidified years later while working across the genetics, cattle feeding and animal nutrition sectors in the United States and abroad. Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in animal science from Colorado State University, where he is currently working toward a PhD in animal nutrition. Thomas hopes to further the beef cattle industry by helping producers cater to consumer interests while improving operational profitability.



“I am passionate about helping cattle operations be profitable and sustainable, equipping the next generation of agriculturalists for success and researching solutions to common industry challenges,” said Thomas. “This scholarship helps me continue my journey of conducting valuable research, connecting with beef industry professionals and further developing the skills to make a positive impact on the beef cattle industry.”



The scholarship, established by NCF in 2007, honors the successful career of the late W.D. Farr. Farr, a third-generation Coloradan, pioneer rancher, statesman and banker was known for his extraordinary vision. His dedication to improving agriculture, livestock and water development resulted in significant changes in farming methods that have influenced the practices of ranchers and farmers throughout the nation. Farr was the first president of the NCF and served as president of the American National Cattlemen’s Association, which later became the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). Farr died at age 97 in August 2007.



The NCF advances the future of the beef industry by assisting in the education of the next generation of beef industry professionals.

