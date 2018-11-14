Grady Ruble is New SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Grady Ruble recently joined the SDSU Extension team to serve South Dakotans as an SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

"Grady brings first-hand knowledge, research background and an attitude of service that will benefit cattle producers he serves," said Alvaro Garcia, SDSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Director & Professor.

As an SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, Ruble joins a team dedicated to providing South Dakota's cattle producers with research-based, applicable information, resources and best management practices to help them increase efficiencies and profits.

"I'm looking forward to being a resource to help producers make their operations more economically efficient. I know I won't know everything, but I have a great team to work with within SDSU Extension as well as South Dakota State University faculty," Ruble said.

More about Grady Ruble

Grady Ruble is a recent graduate of SDSU, where he received a masters in animal science: ruminant nutrition with an animal evaluation specialization.

Recommended Stories For You

While pursuing his masters, Ruble coached the SDSU Livestock Judging Team, a role he accepted after serving on the team as an undergraduate.

Ruble's interest in livestock stems from his childhood. A sixth-generation cattle producer, Ruble grew up on a small seedstock operation near Albert Lee, Minn.

"Pretty much all I ever wanted to do was related to cows. What I would study in school was not ever a decision I needed to make. I just knew it would focus on cattle," Ruble said.

He showed livestock in 4-H and FFA and began judging livestock when he became involved in FFA as a high school freshman.

"4-H and livestock judging are a family affair. My dad grew up in 4-H and signed us up as soon as we could be Clover Buds. My dad also judged in college," Ruble said.

While attending SDSU, Ruble worked weekends for RJ Cattle Company, Mitchell. As a collegiate livestock judge, he had the opportunity to get to know many South Dakota cattle producers and their operations as he and his teammates practiced judging on their farms and ranches. He said these experiences got him thinking about a career with SDSU Extension.

"I enjoy learning about different cattle operations, seeing different breeding strategies and understanding producers' thoughts on what they prioritize to produce the type of animal they want," he said.

Ruble looks forward to meeting many more South Dakota cattle producers and learning about their unique operations and how SDSU Extension can serve them.

To contact Ruble, e-mail him at Grady.Ruble@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension