Graesser Bros.12th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 15, 2021

Sale Location: Winner Livestock Auction, Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Cody Moore

Averages:

53 yearling Angus bulls – $4,420

6 yearling Sim/Angus bulls – $3,420

Buyers from across South Dakota and Nebraska gathered for the 12th Annual Graesser Brothers Production Sale as Colonel Cody Moore and the Winner Livestock Auction hosted the auction. The Graesser Brothers confidently offered over 60 bulls to new and repeat customers with proven qualities of longevity, fertility, structural soundness, and genetic selection.

Three of the Graesser bulls shared the honor of the top selling bull each selling for $7,250. Lot #1, a son of Diamond Generation 41D2, sported an adjusted 365-day weight of 1,344 pounds and sold to Steve McCance of Dallas, SD. Marty Ziegler of Winner, South Dakota purchased Lot #19, a long-bodied, long-quartered Prime Cut son, and Green Mountain Angus purchased Lot # 28, the only Rainmaker son out of a 41D2 daughter with impressive EPD’s.

The top ten bulls averaged $6,425 with several volume bull buyers including Ted Kahler of Colome, South Dakota, Ronald Shattuck of Gregory, South Dakota, and Marty Ziegler of Winner, South Dakota each purchasing three of the Graesser bulls.