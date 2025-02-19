Graesser Bros. Sale
TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean
Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2025
Location: Winner Livestock Auction, Winner, SD
Auctioneer: Cody Moore
Sales Manager: Joseph Kvigne
Averages:
59 yearling Angus and Sim Angus – $7,860
10 Bred Heifers – $3,910
7 Heifer Pairs – $4,114
Despite the negative temperatures, people braved the cold weather to come to the Graesser Bros. Annual Production Sale. With a great set of bulls and wonderful customers it was a successful day!
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1; $25,000 to Foxhoven Angus, Crofton, NE; GB Man In Black B65M; 1/26/24; 21130712; Sire: LAR Man In Black; Dam: GB Evergreen R65B
Lot 24; $16,000 to Kevin Watzel, Colone, SD; GB Tanker T26M; 1/17/24; 21136696; Sire: LWF Tanker 14; Dam: GB Blackbird P26K
Lot 9; $15,000 to Reed McCollester, Sedalia, MO; GB Fair-N-Square F81M; 1/30/24; 21137529; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square M39; Dam: GB Pride D81G
Lot 2; $14,000 to Wolf & Burns, Avon, SD; GB Man In Black B66M; 1/29/24; 21130713; Sire: LAE Man In Black; Dam: GB Evergreen T65D
Lot 29; $13,000 to Larson Ranch, Hamill, SD; GB Pleasant View P03M; 2/7/24; 21130732; Sire: Raven Pleasant View H585; Dam: GB Rachel C03E