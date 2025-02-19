Graesser Bros. Sale

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean



Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2025



Location: Winner Livestock Auction, Winner, SD



Auctioneer: Cody Moore



Sales Manager: Joseph Kvigne



Averages:



59 yearling Angus and Sim Angus – $7,860



10 Bred Heifers – $3,910



7 Heifer Pairs – $4,114

Despite the negative temperatures, people braved the cold weather to come to the Graesser Bros. Annual Production Sale. With a great set of bulls and wonderful customers it was a successful day!



Top Selling Bulls:



Lot 1; $25,000 to Foxhoven Angus, Crofton, NE; GB Man In Black B65M; 1/26/24; 21130712; Sire: LAR Man In Black; Dam: GB Evergreen R65B



Lot 24; $16,000 to Kevin Watzel, Colone, SD; GB Tanker T26M; 1/17/24; 21136696; Sire: LWF Tanker 14; Dam: GB Blackbird P26K



Lot 9; $15,000 to Reed McCollester, Sedalia, MO; GB Fair-N-Square F81M; 1/30/24; 21137529; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square M39; Dam: GB Pride D81G



Lot 2; $14,000 to Wolf & Burns, Avon, SD; GB Man In Black B66M; 1/29/24; 21130713; Sire: LAE Man In Black; Dam: GB Evergreen T65D



Lot 29; $13,000 to Larson Ranch, Hamill, SD; GB Pleasant View P03M; 2/7/24; 21130732; Sire: Raven Pleasant View H585; Dam: GB Rachel C03E





Derek Graesser (left) talking about the Graesser Bros. Bulls efd90c711b7e-Graesser_Bros_1