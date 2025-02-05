YOUR AD HERE »

Graff Cattle Bull Sale

News |

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2025

Location: At the ranch – Ogallala, Nebraska

Auctioneers: Kyle Schow and Kevin Schow

Averages:
18 Older bulls – $9,069
45 Yearling Bulls – $8,222
63 Total Bulls – $8,464


Chuck Graff and family welcomed a large crowd to their annual bull sale held at the ranch east of Ogallala, Nebraska. The sale was well attended by buyers in person and online. Many bulls were sold to reputation ranches throughout the Sandhills and surrounding area. Congratulations to Chuck on an impressive offering and successful sale.

Chuck thanks everyone for their interest in this year’s sale offering.
c59dd269e0ad-Graff_Cattle__25_photo


News
See more