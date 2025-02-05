Graff Cattle Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2025
Location: At the ranch – Ogallala, Nebraska
Auctioneers: Kyle Schow and Kevin Schow
Averages:
18 Older bulls – $9,069
45 Yearling Bulls – $8,222
63 Total Bulls – $8,464
Chuck Graff and family welcomed a large crowd to their annual bull sale held at the ranch east of Ogallala, Nebraska. The sale was well attended by buyers in person and online. Many bulls were sold to reputation ranches throughout the Sandhills and surrounding area. Congratulations to Chuck on an impressive offering and successful sale.
