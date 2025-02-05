Graff Cattle Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2025



Location: At the ranch – Ogallala, Nebraska



Auctioneers: Kyle Schow and Kevin Schow



Averages:

18 Older bulls – $9,069

45 Yearling Bulls – $8,222

63 Total Bulls – $8,464





Chuck Graff and family welcomed a large crowd to their annual bull sale held at the ranch east of Ogallala, Nebraska. The sale was well attended by buyers in person and online. Many bulls were sold to reputation ranches throughout the Sandhills and surrounding area. Congratulations to Chuck on an impressive offering and successful sale.



Chuck thanks everyone for their interest in this year's sale offering.




