Graham receives Montana Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award posthumously

Missoula, Montana—Les Graham posthumously received the Montana Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award during the 106th Montana Farm Bureau Convention taking place in Missoula, Montana. Montana Farm Bureau members will remember Les Graham for the many safety workshops he conducted during the organization’s November conventions and June summer conferences. Graham passed away October 22, 2025.

Farmers and ranchers across the state knew Graham, a long-time member of the Gallatin County Farm Bureau. He coordinated and administered the Montana Ag Safety Program for eight of Montana’s agricultural organizations helping numerous farms, ranches and small businesses with workman’s compensation issues. Graham, along with Gene Surber, traveled the state of Montana providing Ag Safety presentations for 10 years. Graham continued with the Ag Safety program after Surber left conducting presentations with Jim Larson.

A former director of the Montana Department of Livestock, Graham spent much of his career working to improve the livestock industry in Montana. He was very involved in building consensus between livestock organizations, ranchers and governmental agencies to combat the threat of brucellosis in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and protect the viability of Montana’s agricultural industry.

Following his time with the Montana Department of Livestock, Graham became the executive officer and lobbyist for the Montana Association of Livestock Auction Yards. He served as their executive secretary for years. In 2008, Graham received the Outstanding Ag Leader award presented by Montana State University’s College of Agriculture.

He is remembered for his jovial manner, ready smile, and caring about everyone he interacted with.

“A true advocate for Montana’s agricultural industry, Les spent his entire life serving the farmers and ranchers of Montana,” said Gallatin County Farm Bureau President Brent Poppe. “From livestock issues to farm and ranch safety issues, there is no one more deserving than Les to receive the Montana Farm Bureau’s Distinguished Service Award.”

The 106th Montana Farm Bureau Annual Conventions runs through November 20, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula.

Les Graham (left) and Gene Surber, pictured in 2011, presented many safety workshops over the years at agricultural conventions and conferences. Graham posthumously received the 2025 Montana Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award during the organization’s convention in Missoula. image-47

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation