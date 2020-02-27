Grand Forks, Ward County Teams Win Little I 4-H Crop Judging Contest

The Grand Forks County 4-H crop judging team placed first in the senior division and the Ward County team placed first in the junior division of the Little I 4-H crop judging contest at North Dakota State University.

The Grand Forks County team’s members are Jennifer Schneibel of Manvel, Evan Coles and Emily McHugo of Grand Forks, Joseph Vandal of Minto and Ryan Juve of Thompson. Schneibel placed first individually in the senior 4-H contest. The Grand Forks County team is coached by Cheryl Granger and Tyler Stover.

The Walsh County team placed second in the senior division. Team members are Andrew Myrdal of Edinberg, Connor Hodek of Fordville, Justin Klose of Hoople, and Owen Zikmund and Jonah Zikmund of Pisek. The team is coached by Brad Brummond.

The Steele County team placed third in the senior division. Team members are Emma Gullicks of Galesburg, Sydney Jacobson of Hatton and Jack Thompson of Page. The team is coached by Angie Johnson.

The first-place junior Ward County team’s members are Abby Finke of Berthold, Mark Schauer and Daylon Yanish of Carpio, and Makayla White of Berthold. Kelly Finke is the team coach.

The Mountrail County junior team placed second. Team members are Alyssa Haakenson and Brendan Haakenson of Parshall, and Rebecca Littlefield of New Town. Alyssa Haakenson placed first individually in the contest. The team is coached by Roger Christenson.

The third-place junior division team of Tucker Stover of Larimore, Gabriel Schneibel of Manvel and Phoebe Stover of Larimore represented Grand Forks County. Granger and Stover also coached this team.

The junior crop judging contest consists of youth judging crop seed classes of wheat, barley and oats, and identifying plants and seeds. The contest also requires participants to evaluate market factors of wheat, grade grain, and identify insects and equipment. The senior contest consists of those activities plus identifying crop disorders.

The Little I 4-H crop judging contest is conducted with support and sponsorship from the North Dakota 4-H Foundation and NDSU Collegiate FFA Club.

–NDSU Extension