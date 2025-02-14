Granstra’s Cattle Call: Some packers cut kill to gain leverage

Cash cattle prices settled around $203 in the north and south. Some are optimistic for $204-$205 yet this afternoon after market close. Boxes finished the week lower, which is seasonal. I don’t think that long term supply and demand fundamentals have changed, but it may take some time to shake out and make a big rally again.

The Mexican border is open for cattle imports, which took some fuel away from the bull story. I have heard stories of Mexican feeders making their way to feedlots in the Midwest already. Feeder cattle prices varied regionally, but were generally lower.

Futures finished the third consecutive week lower after the big run up at the end of January. From a technical standpoint, many would consider that rally hard to maintain. Open interest was lower on the week, signaling some profit taking and maybe a lack of bullish news. April live cattle futures made new lows for the move before the close today, which does some damage to short term charts.

Many major and regional packers have cut kill to try to gain some leverage back. I believe that this is a trend that shouldn’t be ignored. Trending tight supplies of cattle could bring on significant change in the industry as packers look to maximize resources.

Tariff speculation is adding uncertainty to the market. The Trump administration has been using the word “tariff” ad nauseum since they took office, but have lacked transparency when it comes to the specific products and countries that will be tariffed. I am wondering when the market will perceive less value on a tariff headline… Or maybe it already has.

Dallas Granstra–KKV Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.