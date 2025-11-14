Grants available to support sustainable agriculture education and practices

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education offers competitive grants to fund research and education projects that advance sustainable agricultural practices.

Application deadlines are approaching for grant opportunities funded by the North Central Region – Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) program.

NCR-SARE currently has four open grant programs to fund research and education projects that advance sustainable agricultural practices in the North Central region.

These grant programs are available to farmers, ranchers, scientists, educators, institutions, organizations and others exploring sustainable agriculture in the 12 states of the North Central region, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Karl Hoppe, North Dakota State University Extension livestock systems specialist, helps coordinate SARE in North Dakota. He encourages youth educators, farmers and ranchers to apply for these grant opportunities.

“NCR-SARE recognizes that farmers and ranchers have critical insight when it comes to improving their operations,” says Hoppe. “The Farmer Rancher Grant Program, for example, provides agricultural producers the opportunity to explore sustainable ways of increasing profits and improving quality of life.”

Since 1988, NCR-SARE’s competitive grants have advanced agricultural innovation that promotes economic viability, stewardship of the land, air and water, as well as quality of life for farmers, ranchers and their communities.

The Farmer Rancher Grant Program is a competitive grants program to provide producers with opportunities to solve problems on their operations through innovative sustainable agriculture practices and then share what they learn with others. Proposals must be received by Dec. 4, 2025, at 4 p.m. CST.

The Youth Educator Grant Program will open for proposals in mid-January 2026. The aim of this program is to provide young people with learning opportunities about sustainable agriculture.

The Partnership Grant Program is a competitive grant program for cooperative projects between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers. Proposals for this grant program must be received by Nov. 20, 2025, at 4 p.m. CST.

The Research and Education Grant Program is a competitive grant program for researchers and educators. Preproposals for this program must be received by Dec. 4, 2025, at 4 p.m. CST.

Learn more about these open grant programs at https://northcentral.sare.org/grants/ .

For more information, contact NDSU Extension staff who coordinate SARE in North Dakota: Hoppe (karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu) at 701-652-2951, or Jeff Gale (jeff.gale@ndsu.edu) at 701-652-2581.

-North Dakota State University