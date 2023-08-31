Grasshopper battles continue in Montana, Dakotas

“When will these disgusting insects die?” has become a question frequently asked by farmers and ranchers in parts of the Northern Plains as they watch grasshoppers continue to devour hay ground, crops, gardens, and even fenceposts. The wet spring didn’t kill the eggs as many people had hoped; grasshoppers are more bountiful than ever.

Creepier still, weather stations in Glasgow, Montana, and Bowman, North Dakota, had radar picking up moving clouds that weren’t rain or hail but grasshopper swarms.

Bowman County North Dakota Extension Agent Penny Nester sympathizes with farmers and ranchers trying to save their forage and crops from the greedy, destructive insects, noting that grasshoppers are only one of the many pests plaguing growers because of the wet spring and early summer weather.

“One thing we are struggling with is not only have we reached our threshold of grasshoppers, but they are only one of the many insects we are dealing with,” Nester said. “We’re seeing blister beetles and, in some spots, alfalfa weevils.”

With small grain harvesting in full force across the area, farmers cannot spray with pesticides due to the withdrawal period for insecticides. “Some folks started by spraying field borders and headlands, which has progressed to spraying the entire field,” she shared. By now, fields have been sprayed three or four times.

The brutal truth is that currently, grasshoppers are mature, and many have been eating crops for the past four months. Commencing a spray program this late in the season generally means you’re wasting your money.

Nester said that early in the season, some producers started spraying an organophosphate right away, like malathion, to try to slow them down, but they changed their mode of action later in the year.

“Those organophosphates work well at the beginning of the year when it’s cool, but when we start getting warmer weather, that’s not as effective. The other thing that we need help with is…we are probably battling with other insects in that field as well. Trying to find a product that doesn’t have any resistance to those other insects is always the challenge. There isn’t one product that has stuck out this year.”

The decision about what to spray and when to spray with has several factors. Extension agents or agronomists can supply helpful information to producers faced with these choices. North Dakota State University offers an annual Field Crop Insect Management Guide that provides recommendations for each crop and each type of insect, providing options regardless of brand or company.

“I remind people about things from an integrated pest management standpoint, meaning if you go out and start spraying grasshoppers the first time you start seeing nymphs, you probably aren’t meeting your threshold for your maximum kill rates,” Nester explained. “In fact, you might be making situations worse if those insects are starting to get resistance towards it. That’s why it’s important to watch those thresholds. You need to be scouting and making sure that you’re not spraying until those nymphs get to a threatening stage— usually in the field it’s about 30 to 45 nymphs per square yard, and then in your field margins it’s 50 to 75. Don’t spray until you really need to.”

There may be optimism in the population contracting summit disease. “I know last fall, in some parts of North Dakota, grasshoppers were starting to get summit disease, which is a fungal disease, and it usually affects them in cooler, wet weather. You are walking around the grain fields or a hayfield or a pasture and you notice a dead grasshopper that’s curled around the top of a plant with their legs wrapped tightly around the stem that’s starting to decompose, that’s probably a grasshopper that died through that summit disease.”

Nester added that, unfortunately, the dead grasshoppers are generally seen after the economic damage caused by the insect has occurred–but it is one natural way the population curve starts to go down.

Grasshoppers have damaged many a crop, hayfield and garden. But the situation would be even worse if not for the decent moisture across much of the region. Courtesy photo Grasshopper-tomatoes

When will the grasshoppers go away or die? After the first frost, the adults go into the ground to hibernate. A cold, open winter with a hard freeze will, hopefully, kill the population for next year.

“The other hard thing is that grasshoppers travel from place to place, so even if one place had a hard winter, they would travel to places that didn’t,” Nester said.

Home gardens have been hit hard by an increase in insects. Gardeners have been fighting grasshoppers by using typical insecticides such as malathion, or liquid Sevin treatment which has a longer withdrawal time to keep grasshoppers away longer,” Nester said. “We remind people to read the labels, especially in harvest season. If you’re going to spray an insecticide, you must wait for that withdrawal timeframe before you can harvest again.”

Nester noted this summer, the Brassica species like cabbages, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower have been hit a little bit harder by insects, including grasshoppers.

Even if there is an open, cold winter that could kill the populations in the ground, it’s essential to be vigilant about the grasshoppers next spring.

“Grasshopper eggs start hatching in early May and continue to hatch through mid-June, so you’re going to start to see them late May as nymphs, which are the itty-bitty ones, for about 40 to 60 days until they become adults,” said Nester. “Typically, when they’re in the nymph stage, they’re easier to control and more affected by insecticides. They’re harder to control once they get into the adult stage.”

The extension specialist added that a challenge with grasshoppers is if your timing isn’t right and your neighbor sprays, they can quickly move from one piece of ground to another.

“That’s why aerial spraying is more appealing to a lot of people, especially if you can communicate with your neighbors so a group of people can spray at the same time and hopefully affect that grasshopper population in that area,” Nester said.

North Dakota has no statewide spraying program like Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota do through the USDA/APHIS. “It works for those states because they have a lot of land that is one type, but in North Dakota, we have a lot of mixed country. Our area has already had two years of high grasshopper populations, so hopefully, that cycle will also ebb naturally. We hope they contract summit disease or natural predators will help care for them.”

Tom DePuydt, a diversified farmer in Saco, Montana, in northeastern Montana along the Hi-Line, said the grasshoppers are as thick as last year.

“Drive into town, and everyone’s grill guard and bumpers are plastered with them,” the farmer said. “They weren’t as bad in our pea field this year, but I’ve noticed differences from one field to the next. There might be a heavy infestation in one spot, but they might not be so bad five miles away. I’ve noticed the grasshoppers had hurt our pasture grass.”

DePuydt explained that the spring started with plenty of moisture, but the rain quit by the end of June, and the ground dried up. “When that happened, the grasshopper population grew. Plus, they started moving around like crazy.”

“In the garden, they stripped the potato leaves and have eaten the tops of the tomatoes and devoured the raspberry bushes, although they haven’t touched the zucchini,” DePuydt said.

With some of the later grain crops, DePuydt had his crop acreage sprayed aerially every other pass because he was worried the insects were moving toward the grains.

“You can spray your grain field, but more grasshoppers move in when the others die. People say if you spray, more grasshoppers come to the other ones’ funerals. I don’t know if it’s worth spraying. We spray our yard and garden, but I’m not sure it’s worth the money.”

Just how bad are the hoppers? DePuydt’s wife, Joy, planted small pine trees to add to their shelter belt. When the farmer checked the new trees, the grasshoppers had eaten all the needles.

“If grasshoppers will eat pine needles, they’ll eat anything,” DePudyt said.

Grasshoppers have devastated not only crops and forage, but gardens. These photos show a potato field at the DePuydt farm in Saco, Montana on July 17 and again on August 30 after a grasshopper infestation. The insects decimated the onion tops and raspberry plants, as well. Depuydt family | Courtesy photo grashoppers-potatoes-July-17