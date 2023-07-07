Grasshopper infestations continue to plague areas of Northern Plains

They’re baaaack. Farmers and ranchers watched in helpless dismay as destructive grasshoppers started appearing in mid-spring across the Northern Plains. How can that be? Many farmers and ranchers who braved the cold, snowy winter believed the harsh conditions held one blessing; death to the grasshoppers. Sadly, as spring turned into summer, it became apparent “it ain’t necessarily so.”

Based on the grasshopper hazard map that the USDA APHIS posts, much of Montana, parts of western North Dakota and parts of South Dakota are again seeing infestations, along with the Sandhills in Nebraska, parts of Arizona and even Oregon, have spots predicted to see grasshoppers again.

According to Scott Schell, assistant extension entomologist at the University of Wyoming, the unwelcome insects are tough to kill.

“An early winter can prevent the later egg pods from reaching the stage where they can successfully over winter,” he said. “A long, mild fall will allow grasshopper females to produce more – a second egg pod or a third egg pod – and allow them to get to that stage with the colder winter. Once they’re in the ground, they’re safe until you get to hatching time. There was a study from Canada where extreme cold with no snow cover affected the survival of grasshopper egg pods, but I think most of the west this winter had pretty good snow cover.”

A rainy spring may starve the nymphs, and driving rain and standing water may drown them, but once they get size on them, they can thrive. A wet spring with more grass, humidity and a lower temperature makes them more susceptible to fungal pathogens and predators, but once they are adults they can jump, fly and escape predators.

“Keep in mind that we call them grasshoppers like there’s one species, when there are about a dozen that can be pest problems with various tolerances to conditions. Some of them might not be able to cope with the wet, but others can,” Schell said.

He noted that It’s a numbers game. “For instance, if a female laid one hundred eggs in a square yard of ground in the fall and they all hatched the next spring successfully, that creates a large infestation. If there was a high rate of mortality, that wouldn’t be the case. Conversely, if you saw extremely high numbers of grasshoppers and they put a thousand eggs per square yard into the ground, they could have 90 percent mortality in the spring but you’d still have a heck of an infestation,” Schell said.

There may be hope with natural predators. Since they are a native insect, grasshoppers outbreaks begin when they get ahead of their predators and produce many eggs, but eventually some of those predators with direct predation can reduce the egg hatch the following year.

Schell said the only successful way to knock back the population is through wide aerial spraying with Dimilin, a growth inhibitor, before grasshoppers reach adulthood.

Dimilin is one of a new class of insecticides that interferes with molting. This insect growth regulator doesn’t poison the grasshoppers, but it controls immature grasshoppers by interfering with their normal shedding of skin as they grow. It is most effective on grasshoppers between their second and fourth stages as nymphs.

By mid-summer, most are adults and have already eaten forage, mated and laid eggs.

“What I call ‘revenger spraying’ [spraying late] won’t help,” he said. Plan the year before, then spray early.

“Looks for areas with heavy grasshopper infestation; those will be places to check next spring. Get coordinated with your neighbors and whatever entity handles pest reduction, such as extensions or in Wyoming, it’s Weed and Pest. They are key in helping coordinate region-wide control efforts. If you treat and your neighbor doesn’t treat, after they’ve eaten all his grass, they can move onto your place.

“By using cooperation in planning for a large scale, you get economy of scale.” The spray pilot will charge you one price for coming in to treat a thousand acres of pasture and you’ll get another price per acre if he’s hired to treat a hundred-thousand-acre block,” he advised.

Although good precipitation this spring has resulted in abundant forage which reduces the impact of the insect, it’s still tough on the grass.

“You get a good year where the grass can put on a lot of growth and grow roots, because that’s the really important part is having good growth, but if there’s a lot of utilization between livestock and grasshoppers, then your grass is still stressed,” he said.

Recently Ascend Ag, Inc. sprayed close to 640,000 acres in Meade County, and overall have sprayed 700,000 acres.

“That spray job had no federal funding,” said Preston Johnson, who founded Ascend Ag in Wall, South Dakota, with his wife, Kristi, in 2008. It was a large job, with Ascend Ag spraying for about 150 billing entities.

Ascend Ag sprays sunflowers for grasshoppers. Ascend Ag | Courtesy photo grasshoppers-spraying-sunflowers-ascend-ag

“That job was primarily rangeland. Some areas within the block must be exceptionally bad because we’ve been getting calls to spray cropland with the regular insecticide treatment on the wheat acres. Apparently, the grasshoppers are hitting the wheat hard, chewing off all of the leaves,” he said.

Ascend Ag uses the growth regulator, Dimilin, which is safer than using some of the traditional pesticides, but because it’s a growth regulator, the results are slower and timing is everything. Dimilin takes one to two weeks to see the decline in numbers.

“Nate Jagim and his staff at Meade County Weed and Pest helped us with the GPS mapping to ensure we sprayed where we needed and didn’t spray areas we didn’t need to spray,” explained Johnson. He notes that spraying grasshoppers on rangeland has challenges.

“Aerial spraying cropland is different than spraying rangeland,” Johnson said. “Although our pilots are flying higher than normal at 75 feet during this project, the rough terrain in parts of Meade County proved challenging. When it became too hot or windy, we’d just have to shut down until conditions improved.”

Ascend Ag started with three spray planes but added a fourth for the Meade County job as the deadline to spray that large an area loomed. “Since Dimilin is a growth regulator, we needed to spray before the grasshoppers became adults. After that, it’s too late.”

According to Johnson, the greatest challenge to spraying an area that large at the right time is getting that many people together and on board, then dealing with what Mother Nature throws your way in terms of delays.

USDA/APHIS provided technical scouting assistance for the 640,000-acre project. South Dakota School and Public Lands did cost-share their properties within the block.

“It came together quickly,” Johnson noted. “Although this particular project didn’t use APHIS/USDA grants, I’m very impressed that the people at APHIS do their best to work with farmers and ranchers. They provide education and are knowledgeable about government requirements. The USDA/APHIS employees in South Dakota were very helpful on this project. They worked closely with us two years ago when we had a 90,000-acre project in Pennington County.”

Johnson is optimistic that with such a large spray area, there should be a reduction in numbers and landowners should receive three-to five-years relief. Ascend Ag sprayed in the Creighton area three years ago but now farmers and ranchers are starting to see a comeback.

“When you spread it out over several years, you at least can see you had a few years of good,” said Johnson.

He explained that Dimilin has benefits versus other pesticides. “Pre-plan and spray early with Dimilin. It doesn’t harm the beneficial insects and it is less expensive than other pesticides.”

Although Dimilin won’t harm the beneficials, Ascend Ag’s sprayers always turn off the spray when passing over beehives.

Unfortunately, once adult grasshoppers are present, there is not much landowners can now do but look for areas that show infestation, and make a plan for 2024.

An Ascend Ag plane sprays wheat. Ascend Ag | Courtesy photo grasshoppers-spraying-wheat-2-ascend-ag