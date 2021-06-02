Grassi: Kansas to be next Wuhan

Manhattan, Kansas – Have you heard of it? No? Maybe you’ve heard of Wuhan, China? Kansas is about to become the next Wuhan. Only worse.

A Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) lab is being built & is scheduled to open in 2022 – the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF). This lab will house lethal, exotic diseases, to both humans and livestock from all over the world such as Foot & Mouth Disease. BSL-4 diseases have no cure, no treatment, no vaccine.

This new lab is supposed to replace the aging BSL-3 lab on Plum Island off the coast of New York. The sale of the island was planned to help pay for the construction of the new lab, but unfortunately it is too contaminated. The sale was scrapped & it was turned into a “wildlife sanctuary” where the public is banned from visiting.

Is Kansas a logistically safe place to build this? Tornadoes & flooding would not be an uncommon event, right? The lab would be right next to Kansas State University — right next to 8 other animal research facilities and a livestock events center – and right in the middle of America’s beef belt. No other BSL-4 Ag lab in the world is located near livestock & for good reason.

You don’t think this will affect you? What could happen if something accidentally escaped? Beef, sheep, swine — gone. Deer & elk – gone. Horses – gone. Expected economic loss would be $16 Billion to $140 Billion. Famine.

Please take the time to contact your local, state & federal representatives to get the word out & push back. We need to:

1. Request an updated SSRA (Site-Specific Risk Assessment) that includes both risk and consequences (the last one done was 2012).

2. Request revocation of all live FMDv (Foot and Mouth Disease) permits on US Mainland.

3. Request relocation of the BSL-4 to an island location.

Krista Grassi

Placerville, CA