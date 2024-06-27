Grasslands for Future Generations Grazing School

Area producers teach you how to increase stocking rates, extend the grazing season through rest and recovery for pastures, increase plant diversity, retain moisture in your soil through drought, spend less time and money on weed control, have more time for hobbies and family, and set up your operation so that almost anyone can learn to run it. This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

During this 3-day intensive program, you will not only learn new grazing management techniques, but you will also get hand-on experience. The producers who put on this grazing school share the experiences that lead them to this new way of grassland management and how they overcame the challenges they faced throughout the implementation process. Additionally, the agenda features presenters from state and federal agencies, and universities so that you will be instantly connected with people who can help you implement the new grazing management plan you develop during the Grazing School. Participants will gain experience with hands-on activities in the field and hear presentations in the classroom.

The Grazing School covers the following topics and more.

* Adaptive Management

* Concepts of Grazing

* Managing Diversity on Rangelands

* Pasture Allocation

* Plant Species Identification

* Mineral Nutrition Needs of Livestock

* Fencing and Watering Systems

* Planning for a Forage Shortage

* Implementing Grazing Practices

* Consultation with Grazing Experts

What is the Grazing School?







The Grazing School is designed for producers and anyone with an interest in learning how to best manage grasslands to benefit livestock.

The agenda features presenters from state and federal agencies, and universities. Area producers share their expertise about various topics related to grazing techniques and grassland management. Participants will hear presentations in the classroom and gain experience with hands-on activities in the field.

Space is limited. Early registration is encouraged.

COST*: $300 for current SDGC members Or $335 for non-members – which includes a one-year membership. $150 for each additional person from the same operation.

*Fee includes session materials, snacks and meals.

Send registration form and fee to:

South Dakota Grassland Coalition

Attn: Judge Jessop

24690 299th Ave

Presho, SD 57568

Please make checks payable to: South Dakota Grassland Coalition.

In addition to the grazing school July 23-25 in Summit, SD, another school will be held September 10-12 in Chamberlain/Oacoma, SD.

-South Dakota Grassland Coalition

