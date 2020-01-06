Grassley announces mark up on USMCA

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Friday that the committee will meet in an open executive session today to consider H.R. 5430, a bill to implement the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

The committee meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m., in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

“The chairman urges every member to attend,” the notice said.

Grassley has signaled that he wants the implementation bill to be ready for full Senate consideration whenever Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., decides to bring it up.

McConnell has said that the Senate will not consider the bill until after the Senate conducts a trial on the House’s articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump.

But that was under the assumption that the trial would begin in early January. The timing is now uncertain since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has declined to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she learns more about how the trial will be conducted.

White House economics adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Senate could vote on it as early as Friday or Monday.

“We’re gonna get that passed as early as Friday or Monday,” Navarro told Fox News.

“My good friend Sen. Grassley is going to mark this bill up on Tuesday in the finance committee,” Navarro said. “Once it’s marked up, Leader McConnell will then have the opportunity to put it on the floor, and the beauty of fast-track legislation is that it’s a maximum of 20 hours once it goes to the floor for the vote. It’s got a large bipartisan support in the Senate.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is often a trade critic, announced that she will vote for the agreement, USA Today said.

–The Hagstrom Report