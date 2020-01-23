Grassley holds ceremony to sign USMCA Act as Canada plans action

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, surrounded by other senators signs the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act. Photo courtesy The Hagstrom Report



Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, as president pro tempore of the Senate, on Wednesday led an enrollment ceremony to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Implementation Act.

Grassley’s signing of the legislation is the final step before it goes to President Donald Trump for his signature to become law.

Grassley was joined by Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts of Kansas, Rob Portman of Ohio, Roy Blunt of Missouri, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, and Martha McSally of Arizona.

Trump has said he will either sign the bill at the White House in the presence of farmers or travel to one of states for a signing ceremony.

Canada has not yet signed the agreement. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will unveil legislation to approve it on January 29, Reuters reported.

Trudeau uged legislators to sign it quickly, but the opposition party said it wants to study the deal.

–The Hagstrom Report