Grassley urges Vilsack to monitor ‘actively engaged’ rule

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week that, “As you know, federal law requires that these recipients [of farm subsidies] be actively engaged in farming. However, a 2020 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued five recommendations to improve USDA’s work to ensure that recipients are in full compliance with the law. Nearly three years later, those recommendations remain unaddressed by the USDA.”

“As work continues to draft this year’s farm bill – which is projected to cost the government more than a trillion dollars over the next 10 years – it is incredibly important to ensure that taxpayer dollars go to those intended,” Grassley added.