TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: April 1, 2023



Location: Harrison, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery





Average:



123 Bulls – $5,416



A sunny, windy day turned out to be just right for Gray’s Angus Ranch bull sale. A good crowd on hand appreciated a very good offering of 2-year-old and yearling Angus bulls from the Gray family.



TOP SELLERS:



Lot 57 Gray’s Mead 612 Reg. 20559199 DB: 1/29/22 Sired by Mead Magnitude Sold for $12,500 to Sandage Angus – Gordon, NE.



Lot 55 Gray’s Rainfall 612 Reg. 20431890 BD:1/29.22 Sired by S A V Rainfall 6846 Sold for $9,500 to Timmery Hellyer – Landner, WY.



Lot 63 Gray’s Renown 752 Reg. 20431891 BD: 1/29/22 Sired by S A V Renown 3439 Sold for $9,000 to Dewy Hagerman – JeyEm, WY.



Rod Gray on the block talking about the sale offering.

