Gray’s Angus Ranch “Second Century” Performance Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 11, 2024

Location: at the Ranch – Harrison, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

39 Older Angus Bulls averaged $5,666

71 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $5,419



Top Bulls:

Lot 48 – $11,000. Gray’s Stellar 343; DOB: 1/24/23; Sire: Sitz Stellar 726D; MGS: Gray’s Transition 173. Sold to Star Cattle Co. of Hot Springs, SD.



Lot 42 – $10,250. Gray’s Stellar 113; DOB: 1/19/23; Sire: Sitz Stellar 726D; MGS: Gray’s Great Falls 3017. Sold to Hales Ranch of Lusk, WY.



Lot 44 – $10,000. Gray’s Stellar 203; DOB: 1/21/23; Sire: Sitz Stellar 726D; MGS: Gray’s Essence 8547. Sold to Brya

n Palm of Mitchell, NE.

There was a strong spring snow storm that swept through Northwest Nebraska forcing Gray’s Angus to postpone their annual sale to April 11th, but that did not stop buyers from showing up. The Gray family has been in the cattle business since 1898, and it is apparent when seeing the type of cattle that they breed. The offering consisted of stout, rugged & athletic Angus Bulls that are developed to thrive anywhere in the country. The bidding in person and online was active through the entire sale. Congratulations to the Gray family on another good sale.

Rod Gray and Col. Matt Lowery make opening comments ahead of the sale. a8ca617fbb0b-Gray_s_Photo_1