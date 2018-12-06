Grazing Lands Biology Workshop Set for Jan. 9-11

A workshop on the ways to manage grazing lands effectively will be held Jan. 9-11, 2019, at the North Dakota State University Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC).

The workshop will be conducted at the DREC's Red Office Building on the corner of State Avenue and Empire Road in Dickinson, N.D. The workshop will run each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time.

"Livestock producers have improved the genetic performance of North America's beef herd but have not simultaneously improved the technology of traditional pasture and harvested forage management," says Lee Manske, research professor at the DREC and workshop instructor. "Modern beef animals do not produce at their genetic potential on forage managed by old-style practices."

For 66 years, range scientists at the DREC have researched the development of biologically effective forage management practices for modern beef cattle. The resulting work will be presented at the workshop.

Participants need to download and bring multiple resources to the workshop, as well as a notebook. The information to be covered in the workshop can be downloaded to a computer or printer for free.

Visit https://hdl.handle.net/10365/28801 to download the Restoring Degraded Grasslands book chapter and go to http://www.grazinghandbook.com/ to download the following reports:

Biologically Effective Management of Grazinglands

Biogeochemical Processes of Prairie Ecosystems

Evaluation and Development of Forage Management Strategies for Range Cows

Methods for Development of Biologically Effective Management Strategies

Increasing Value Captured from the Land Natural Resources

The workshop is free to attend, although lodging, transportation and meals are the participants' responsibility. Coffee and bottled water will be provided.

To register for the workshop, email Manske at llewellyn.manske@ndsu.edu or call 701-456-1118 or 701-456-1120. Provide your name, mailing address and telephone number. If more than one person will attend from your ranch, provide the name of each person.

–NDSU Extension