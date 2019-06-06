Grazing management field day June 22 near Dayton

An opportunity for ranchers and small acreage landowners to learn more about grazing management is Saturday, June 22, at Amsden Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Dayton.

University of Wyoming Extension educator Blaine Horn said the grazing management field day will help landowners learn more about rangeland plants of the area, how soils effect what grows, the harvest efficiency, what Animal Unit Month (AUM) and Day (AUD) are and how to apply the information to maintain and improve pasture conditions.

Horn, a certified professional in rangeland management, is the instructor.

“Knowledge of the rangeland plants of your pastures will help you do a better job in managing the grazing of your animals to maintain or improve the conditions of your pastures,” Horn said.

Attendees will meet in Dayton at 9:30 a.m. at the Scott Bicentennial Park and carpool if needed to the area.

From 10 a.m. to noon, attendees will identify rangeland plants, learn about their growth forms, life span, season of growth, origin, how they grow and if palatable to livestock and grazing. Soil characteristics and the effect on plants will be discussed. There will also be a soil texturing activity.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., an overview will be given of rangeland forage production and determining the allowable grazing for livestock and why. Daily forge requirements for livestock, AUM and AUD will be discussed. There will be a hands-on activity to determine the area needed to provide an AUD’s amount of forage. A discussion on grazing management practice to help maintain and improve concludes the day.

Having healthy pastures will provide good forage for animals and in turn keep them healthy, said Horn.

Participants will need to bring a sack lunch, but water and pop will be provided, and there are restroom facilities at Tongue River Campground.

There is no fee to register for the field day, but attendees need to register by Wednesday, June 19.

To register or for more information, contact the Johnson County Extension Office at 307-684-7522 and ask for Horn.

–UW Extension