Grazing workshop, Murdo, Jan 29-30

Biological Planning: Regenerative Grazing and Cropping with Purpose, a two-day workshop with Joshua Dukart, certified Holistic Management educator and rancher from western North Dakota. The workshop will be held January 29 & 30, 2020 at West River/Lyman Jones Rural Water in Murdo, SD from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CST) each day.

Dukart will explain regenerative focused land management practices and introduce the principles of Holistic Management. Dukart will be navigating soil health principles, as he dissects and explores the potential weak links of our landscape. He will address the biological planning it takes to build resilience and functionality back into the soil and determine if we are using our soil, plants and animals to their fullest potential. Finally, Dukart will go over some effective biological management strategies to help tie the biological, financial and social objectives together to made decisions that fit into each producer’s operation.

There will be a $20 per person charge to cover the cost of the meal. Please RSVP by January 24th to Jewell Bork at 605-530-3713 or email at southcentralrcd@goldenwest.net for a meal count and workshop supplies.

The workshop is sponsored by South Central RC&D, Jones County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

