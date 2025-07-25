Greater Omaha Packing Welcomes Seedstock Producers to Celebrate the Future of Hereford Beef

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Omaha, NE – July 22, 2025 – Greater Omaha Packing Co., Inc. recently hosted 15 of the nation’s top Hereford seedstock producers at its Omaha facility for a day dedicated to advancing the breed’s presence in the premium beef market.

The event kicked off with a behind-the-scenes tour of the plant, giving producers a firsthand look at Greater Omaha’s quality-driven approach and long-standing commitment to delivering premium beef around the world. Conversations throughout the day centered on the unmistakable eating experience that Hereford cattle are known for—exceptional flavor, tenderness, and marbling.

That evening, Greater Omaha hosted a dinner featuring Greater Omaha Hereford Beef, bringing together seedstock producers and partner feedyards to celebrate the breed’s continued momentum. “This event really brought our partners together to push Hereford beef to the next level,” said Dustin Schaaf, Head Cattle Buyer at Greater Omaha. “Everyone was fired up!”

The event concluded with the launch of Greater Omaha’s new Hereford Affidavit program— developed in partnership with the American Hereford Association—which simplifies genetic verification and allows feedyards to earn a premium of $40 to $60 per head for qualifying Hereford-influenced cattle. It’s a win for everyone in the supply chain: better returns for producers and guaranteed quality for customers.

Producers interested in participating in the Hereford Affidavit program should contact Greater Omaha Packing at (402) 731-1700, the American Hereford Association at (816) 842- 3757, or their seedstock supplier for more information.

About Greater Omaha Packing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1920, Greater Omaha Packing Co., Inc. is a leading supplier of premium beef, recognized for its commitment to quality, consistency, and customer service. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company serves retail, foodservice, and manufacturing partners across the United States and in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.greateromaha.com .

–Greater Omaha Packing Co