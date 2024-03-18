Green Mountain Angus Ranch 50th Year: “Meeting the Grade” Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 8, 2024

Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages: 118 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 5490

Green Mountain Angus Ranch of Ryegate, Montana, resumed their spring bull sale at Billings, Montana. This herd is well-known for their very strong fall sale, and this was their first spring sale in some years. Many repeat buyers were on hand and made this a great sale for Tim and Kris Todd! Green Mountain’s very first sale was in 1973 at the auction barn in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Top Angus Bulls :

Lot 6: $ 12,000 to Fortune’s Triangle S Ranch, Interior, South Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D x Baldridge Flagstone F411

Lot 28: $ 11,500 to Thad Jenni, Lewistown, Montana – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Connealy Guinness

Lot 9: $ 9,500 to Wild Eagle Mountain Cattle, Springdale, Montana – M R A Advocate 9035 x Boyd Coach 7127

Lot 31: $ 9,500 to Brian Nusbaum, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Kesslers Frontman R001

Lot 41: $ 9,000 to Mark Holmes, Rosebud, Montana – S Wrangler 830 x FF EZ Money D217

Lorna Andrews, Billings, Montana, with her brother, Dean Andrews, and his wife, Kaye, who live in Red Owl, South Dakota.