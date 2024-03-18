Green Mountain Angus Ranch 50th Year: “Meeting the Grade” Annual Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: March 8, 2024
Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages: 118 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 5490
Green Mountain Angus Ranch of Ryegate, Montana, resumed their spring bull sale at Billings, Montana. This herd is well-known for their very strong fall sale, and this was their first spring sale in some years. Many repeat buyers were on hand and made this a great sale for Tim and Kris Todd! Green Mountain’s very first sale was in 1973 at the auction barn in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 6: $ 12,000 to Fortune’s Triangle S Ranch, Interior, South Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D x Baldridge Flagstone F411
Lot 28: $ 11,500 to Thad Jenni, Lewistown, Montana – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Connealy Guinness
Lot 9: $ 9,500 to Wild Eagle Mountain Cattle, Springdale, Montana – M R A Advocate 9035 x Boyd Coach 7127
Lot 31: $ 9,500 to Brian Nusbaum, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Kesslers Frontman R001
Lot 41: $ 9,000 to Mark Holmes, Rosebud, Montana – S Wrangler 830 x FF EZ Money D217