Green Mountain Angus Ranch Fall Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Nov. 11, 2024
Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Sale Averages:
25 Fall Yearling Bulls – $10,460
200 Bull Calves – $8,295
34 Two Year Old Bulls – $6,780
107 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,166
Great day at a new sale location for the Green Mountain Angus Ranch crew but it didnt stop the buyers from showing up and getting in on some great bulls.
Top Bulls
Lot 4 $35,000 to Wilson Angus Ranch, Watford City, ND; GMAR Armstrong M204; 2/6/24; S Armstrong x Barstow Cash.
Lot 207 $32,000 to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, ND; GMAR Armstrong 012L; 8/30/23; S Armstrong x MAR Innovation 251.
Lot 14 $27,500 to Vision Angus, Amherst, CO & Beartooth Angus, Red Lodge, MT; GMAR Armstrong M063; 1/7/24; S Armstrong x Connealy Spur.
Lot 2 $26,000 to Sellman Ranch, Crawford, NE; GMAR Harley M001; 12/25/23; WSC Harley x MAR Innovation 251.
Lot 15 $21,000 to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, ND; GMAR Armstrong M071; 1/8/24; S Armstrong x MAR Innovation 251.
Lot 8 $20,000 to Wilson Angus Ranch, Watford City, ND; GMAR Scale Crusher M289; 2/15/24; Marcys Scale Crusher 29 x Basin Bonus 4345.
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
$3,600 x 25 head (March Calvers)
$3,200 x 10 (January Calvers)