Green Mountain Angus Ranch Fall Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: Nov. 11, 2024

Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs


Sale Averages:

25 Fall Yearling Bulls – $10,460

200 Bull Calves – $8,295

34 Two Year Old Bulls – $6,780

107 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,166


Great day at a new sale location for the Green Mountain Angus Ranch crew but it didnt stop the buyers from showing up and getting in on some great bulls.

Top Bulls

Lot 4 $35,000 to Wilson Angus Ranch, Watford City, ND; GMAR Armstrong M204; 2/6/24; S Armstrong x Barstow Cash.

Lot 207 $32,000 to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, ND; GMAR Armstrong 012L; 8/30/23; S Armstrong x MAR Innovation 251.

Lot 14 $27,500 to Vision Angus, Amherst, CO & Beartooth Angus, Red Lodge, MT; GMAR Armstrong M063; 1/7/24; S Armstrong x Connealy Spur.

Lot 2 $26,000 to Sellman Ranch, Crawford, NE; GMAR Harley M001; 12/25/23; WSC Harley x MAR Innovation 251.

Lot 15 $21,000 to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, ND; GMAR Armstrong M071; 1/8/24; S Armstrong x MAR Innovation 251.

Lot 8 $20,000 to Wilson Angus Ranch, Watford City, ND; GMAR Scale Crusher M289; 2/15/24; Marcys Scale Crusher 29 x Basin Bonus 4345.

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$3,600 x 25 head (March Calvers)

$3,200 x 10 (January Calvers)

Tim Todd of Green Mountain Angus Ranch and Auctioneer Roger Jacobs
A great pen of Green Mountain Angus Ranch bulls.
