Green Mountain Angus Ranch “The Cattleman’s Choice” Fall Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2021
Location: at the ranch west of Ryegate, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
207 Bulls – $5,862
96 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,782
Cattleman from both near and far traveled to Ryegate, Montana for the Annual Green Mountain Angus Ranch “The Cattleman’s Choice” fall production sale held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Tim and Kris Todd have a long reputation for offering some of the most exciting new genetics in the Angus breed and backing them with a guarantee second to none. Congratulations on a great Sale!
Lot 3 at $15,000, GMAR FLAGSTONE J067, DOB 1/29/2021, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE F411 x GMAR RESOURCE D229, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota.
Lot 11 at $15,000, GMAR FLAGSTONE J120, DOB 2/3/21, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE F411 x GMAR CONFIDENCE B223, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota.
Lot 4 at $14,500, GMAR FLAGSTONE J091, DOB 1/31/21, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE 411 x GMAR UPWARD Z133, Sold to Wilson Angus, Watford City, North Dakota.
Lot 9 at $14,500, GMAR ADVOCATE J657, DOB 1/27/21, MRA ADVOCATE 9035 x GMAR SOUTHERN CHARM G707, Sold to Edgar Brothers Angus, Rockham, South Dakota.
Lot 1 at $14,000, GMAR FLAGSTONE J005, DOB 1/21/21, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE F411 x GMAR FINAL PRODUCT Z313, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota.
Top A.I. Commercial Bred Heifers:
$2,125 x 5 Head
$1,950 x 15 Head
$1,900 x 20 Head
Pasture Bred Heifers:
$1,900 x 14 Head
