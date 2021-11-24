TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2021

Location: at the ranch west of Ryegate, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

207 Bulls – $5,862

96 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,782

Cattleman from both near and far traveled to Ryegate, Montana for the Annual Green Mountain Angus Ranch “The Cattleman’s Choice” fall production sale held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Tim and Kris Todd have a long reputation for offering some of the most exciting new genetics in the Angus breed and backing them with a guarantee second to none. Congratulations on a great Sale!

Lot 3 at $15,000, GMAR FLAGSTONE J067, DOB 1/29/2021, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE F411 x GMAR RESOURCE D229, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota.

Lot 11 at $15,000, GMAR FLAGSTONE J120, DOB 2/3/21, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE F411 x GMAR CONFIDENCE B223, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota.

Lot 4 at $14,500, GMAR FLAGSTONE J091, DOB 1/31/21, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE 411 x GMAR UPWARD Z133, Sold to Wilson Angus, Watford City, North Dakota.

Lot 9 at $14,500, GMAR ADVOCATE J657, DOB 1/27/21, MRA ADVOCATE 9035 x GMAR SOUTHERN CHARM G707, Sold to Edgar Brothers Angus, Rockham, South Dakota.

Lot 1 at $14,000, GMAR FLAGSTONE J005, DOB 1/21/21, BALDRIDGE FLAGSTONE F411 x GMAR FINAL PRODUCT Z313, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota.

Top A.I. Commercial Bred Heifers:

$2,125 x 5 Head

$1,950 x 15 Head

$1,900 x 20 Head

Pasture Bred Heifers:

$1,900 x 14 Head

Dale Bilyeu-Ballantine, MT studies the bulls.

