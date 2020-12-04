TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2020

Location: At the Ranch near Ryegate, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

214 Bull Calves & Fall Yearling Bulls – $6,627

116 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,697

It was a beautiful fall day for the Annual Green Mountain Angus Ranch ‘The Cattleman’s Choice’ Fall Production Sale Friday, Nov. 20th, 2020, held at the Ranch near Ryegate, Montana. The Todd family has a loyal following of customers and has a reputation for always offering a powerful set of bull calves and an extra fancy set of Commercial Bred Heifers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 50 at $21,000, GMAR SPUR H166, DOB 2/1/20, CONNEALY SPUR x GMAR HIGH REGARD C070, Sold to Fortune Triangle S Ranch, Interior, South Dakota.

Lot 212 at $18,500, GMAR SOUTHER CHARM G602, DOB 8/25/19, BUBS SOUTHERN CHARM AA31 x THM LADY INNOVATION 3189-680, Sold to Edgar Bros., Rocham, South Dakota.

Lot 7 at $18,000, GMAR SPUR H173, DOB 2/1/2020, CONNEALY SPUR x GMAR FOUNDATION B476, Sold to Mangen Angus Ranch, Broadus, Montana.

Lot 1 at $16,500, GMAR POWERPLAY H367, DOB 2/18/20, VAR POWER PLAY 7018 x THM LADY INNOVATION 3189-680, Sold to Bobcat Angus, Galata, Montana.

Lot 62 at $16,000, GMAR ASHLAND H408, DOB 2/24/20, GAR ASHLAND x GMAR UPWARD Z422, Sold to Wilson Angus, Watford City, North Dakota.

Lot 61 at $14,500, GMAR ASHLAND H401, DOB 2/24/20, GAR ASHLAND x GMAR MOTIVE BO17, Sold to Wilson Angus, Watford City, North Dakota.