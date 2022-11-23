Green Mountain Angus Ranch ‘The Cattlemen’s Choice’ Annual Bull Sale

Andrew Evjene making notes while looking over the bulls.

Andrew Evjene making notes while looking over the bulls.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick



Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2022

Location: At the Ranch-Ryegate, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

232 Total Bulls – $6,412

208 Bull Calves – $6,297

24 Fall Yearling Bulls – $7,396

100 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,075

This was a great day for Tim and Kris Todd at the Annual Green Mountain Angus Ranch ‘The Cattleman’s Choice’ Bull sale, held Nov. 18, 2022 at the Ranch near Ryegate, Montana. The bitter cold temperatures couldn’t stop both new and repeat customers from making their way to the sale for the opportunity to purchase cattle from the reputation program. Congratulations on a great sale!



Lot 3 at $26,000, GMAR Trail Boss K039, DOB 1/25/22, Brumfield Trail Boss 057 x MAR Innovation 251, Sold to Griffin Land & Cattle-Billings, Montana.



Lot 2 at $24,000, GMAR Scale Crusher 101J, DOB 12/1/21, Marcys Scale Crusher x Basin Rainmaker 4704, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard-Dunn Center, North Dakota.



Lot 228 at $19,000, GMAR Flagstone 026J, DOB 9/7/21, Baldridge Flagstone F411 x MAR Innvovation 251, Sold to Wilson Angus-Watford City, North Dakota.



Lot 26 at $16,500, GMAR Scale Crusher K056, DOB 1/26/22, Marcys Scale Crusher x MAR Innovation 251, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard-Dunn Center, North Dakota.



Lot 33 at $15,500, GMAR Trail Boss K004, DOB 1/17/22, Brumfield Trail Boss x MAR Innovation 251, Sold to Hooks Ranch-Reed Point, Montana.



Lot 30 at $15,000, GMAR Loaded K104, DOB 1/29/22, Varilek Loaded 0038 x Musgrave Foundation, Sold to Bobcat Angus-Galata, Montana.



Lot 89 at $15,000, GMAR Trail Boss K125, DOB 1/29/22, Brumfield Trail Boss x Sitz Stellar 726D, Sold to Darrell & Pat Howard-Dunn Center, North Dakota.



Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$2,175 x 20

$2,050 x 80

