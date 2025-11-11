Green Mountain Angus & Rooney Angus

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

​​​​TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean

Date of Sale: Nov. 10, 2025

Location: PAYS, Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

145 Yearling Bulls – $9,831

42 Eighteen Month Old Bulls – $10,131

36 Two Year Old Bulls – $10,029

202 Bred Heifers – $4,329



It was overcast in Billings, Montana but the air was warm. It brought a good-sized crowd to the Green Mountain Angus and Rooney Angus bull sale. The years of dedication from these two ranches showed that day. The genetic power these bulls have has been proven to work. They had a great sale. Congratulations!



2 year old bulls:



Lot 207 RAR Rawhide 4047 sold for $19,000 to Fortune Triangle S Ranch, Interior, SD; 4/11/24; Reg # 21008699; Sire: POSS Rawhide; Dam: Sitz Everelda Entense 1360



Lot 194 RAR Jameson 4066 sold for $13,500 to Mike Smith, Lusk, WY; 4/15/24; Reg # 21009833; Sire: Basin Jameson 1076; Dam: Vintage Isabel 9356



Lot 198 RAR Jameson 4051 sold for $13,000 to Mallett Cattle Co. Powderville, MT; 4/11/24; Reg # 21009845; Sire; Basin Jameson 1076; Dam: Bermilion Blackbird 7469



18 month old bulls:



Lot 155 GMAR Wrangler 034M sold for $18,000 to Fortune Triangle S Ranch, Interior, SD; 9/7/24; Reg # 21351862; Sire: S Wrangler 830; Dam: GMAR Reno G035



Lot 153 GMAR Wrangler 039M sold for $17,000 to Little Ranch Co., Leiter, WY; 9/1/24; Reg # 21351859; Sire: S Wrangler 830; Dam: GMAR Southern Charm G603



Lot 169 GMAR Wrangler 012M sold for $15,500 to Mallett Cattle Co., Powderville, MT; 8/29/24; Reg # 21351855; Sire: S Wrangler 830; Dam: GMAR Loaded K060



Yearling bulls:



Lot 3 GMA Congress N41 sold for $24,000 to Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND; 2/13/25; Reg # 21285701; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: WSC Lady Iron H823



Lot 8 GMA Congress N04 sold for $23,000 to Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND; 1/2/25; Reg # 21285656; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: THM Lady Innovation 3189-680



Lot 1 GMA Congress N03 sold for $22,000 to Darrel Howard, Dunn Center, ND; 1/1/25; Reg # 21285655; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: THM Lady Innovation 3189-680



Lot 45 GMA Congress N28 sold for $18,500 to Darrel Howard, Dunn Center, ND; 2/8/25; Reg # 21285676; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: THM Lady Innovation 3189-680

Tim Todd talking about Green Mountain Angus Ranch bulls before the sale.

Buyers picking out their favorite bulls before the sale.