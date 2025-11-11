Green Mountain Angus & Rooney Angus
TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean
Date of Sale: Nov. 10, 2025
Location: PAYS, Billings, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
145 Yearling Bulls – $9,831
42 Eighteen Month Old Bulls – $10,131
36 Two Year Old Bulls – $10,029
202 Bred Heifers – $4,329
It was overcast in Billings, Montana but the air was warm. It brought a good-sized crowd to the Green Mountain Angus and Rooney Angus bull sale. The years of dedication from these two ranches showed that day. The genetic power these bulls have has been proven to work. They had a great sale. Congratulations!
2 year old bulls:
Lot 207 RAR Rawhide 4047 sold for $19,000 to Fortune Triangle S Ranch, Interior, SD; 4/11/24; Reg # 21008699; Sire: POSS Rawhide; Dam: Sitz Everelda Entense 1360
Lot 194 RAR Jameson 4066 sold for $13,500 to Mike Smith, Lusk, WY; 4/15/24; Reg # 21009833; Sire: Basin Jameson 1076; Dam: Vintage Isabel 9356
Lot 198 RAR Jameson 4051 sold for $13,000 to Mallett Cattle Co. Powderville, MT; 4/11/24; Reg # 21009845; Sire; Basin Jameson 1076; Dam: Bermilion Blackbird 7469
18 month old bulls:
Lot 155 GMAR Wrangler 034M sold for $18,000 to Fortune Triangle S Ranch, Interior, SD; 9/7/24; Reg # 21351862; Sire: S Wrangler 830; Dam: GMAR Reno G035
Lot 153 GMAR Wrangler 039M sold for $17,000 to Little Ranch Co., Leiter, WY; 9/1/24; Reg # 21351859; Sire: S Wrangler 830; Dam: GMAR Southern Charm G603
Lot 169 GMAR Wrangler 012M sold for $15,500 to Mallett Cattle Co., Powderville, MT; 8/29/24; Reg # 21351855; Sire: S Wrangler 830; Dam: GMAR Loaded K060
Yearling bulls:
Lot 3 GMA Congress N41 sold for $24,000 to Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND; 2/13/25; Reg # 21285701; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: WSC Lady Iron H823
Lot 8 GMA Congress N04 sold for $23,000 to Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND; 1/2/25; Reg # 21285656; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: THM Lady Innovation 3189-680
Lot 1 GMA Congress N03 sold for $22,000 to Darrel Howard, Dunn Center, ND; 1/1/25; Reg # 21285655; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: THM Lady Innovation 3189-680
Lot 45 GMA Congress N28 sold for $18,500 to Darrel Howard, Dunn Center, ND; 2/8/25; Reg # 21285676; Sire: Crouch Congress; Dam: THM Lady Innovation 3189-680