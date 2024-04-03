Green Mountain Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 19, 2024

Location: At the Ranch in Logan, MT

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Averages:

84 yearling red angus bulls – $6,904



Couldn’t have asked for a better day in the mountains with the Morton family at the Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale. The bulls looked great and were managed for the everyday red angus rancher.



Top Bulls:



Lot 43, GMRA Patriot 3204L, 1/6/2023 son of Brown PRA Patriot G6291, sold to Missouri River Red Angus of Watford City, ND for $19,000



Lot 18, GMRA Investment 3251L, 1/22/2023 son of GMRA Investment 1217J, sold to Bar Open A Red Angus of Hamer, ID for $15,500





Lot 1, GRMA Super Duty 3262L, 1/28/2023 son of Brown PRA Patriot G6291, sold to Bar Open A Red Angus of Hamer, ID for $13,000



Lot 14, SMRA King James 3225L, 1/15/2023 son of GMRA King James 0272H, sold to George & Barb Cooksley of Anselmo, NE for $13,000

A great crowd of buyers attended the sale.