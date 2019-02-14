Green New Deal mentions agriculture

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., last week introduced a resolution saying it is the duty of the U.S. government to create a "Green New Deal" that would achieve "net zero greenhouse gas emissions" and create jobs.

The resolution is nonbinding, which means it would create no new programs if it did pass Congress, but it is framework for discussion, especially in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In an analysis, the Food & Environment Reporting Network said, "One section of the resolution addresses agricultural production, calling for 'working collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the United States to eliminate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible,' including by 'supporting family farming,' ''investing in sustainable farming and land use practices that increase soil health,' and 'building a more sustainable food system that ensures universal access to healthy food.'"

larewrob

Rob Larew, senior vice president of public policy and communications for the National Farmers Union, the most Democratic-leaning farm group, said in a statement, "Farmers Union members understand the need for action on climate change, and they will be active in ensuring farmers have the tools and incentives they need to both adapt to and help mitigate climate change."

"American family farmers are primary stakeholders in the battle against climate change, as they've been withstanding increasingly devastating natural disasters, including floods, drought, wildfires and hurricanes," Larew said.

Recommended Stories For You

"The impacts on not only their individual bottom lines, but also on their communities, have already been significant, and they will be exacerbated by more severe disasters.

"NFU stands ready to work with Congress to ensure that federal legislation recognizes what's at stake for farm families and rural communities, and what potential we have to offer national and global efforts to sequester carbon and curb the worsening effects of climate change."

–The Hagstrom Report