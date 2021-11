Green Valley Cattle Complete Dispersion

TSLN Reps: Jake Stamant, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 12, 2021

Location: Atkinson, NE

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann and Matt Lowery

Averages:

183 Open Heifers avg. $6,881

96 Bred Heifer avg. $5,651

278 Bred Cows avg. $4,419

21 Open Cows avg. $1,611

179 Fall pairs avg. $4,820

757 Total Registered Females avg. $5,074

6 units of Semen avg. $5,074

172 Total Registered Bulls avg. $4,578

15 Older Bulls avg. $4,883

54 Yrlg. Bulls avg. $4,621

103 Bull Calves avg. $4,511

Top open heifer: Lot 9 GVC Susanna J028, Sired by: GVC- Adel 205FB, Sold for $240,000, Buyer: Soaring Eagle Farm of Springfield, MO

Top Bred Heifer: Lot 627 GVC Mile High H036, Sired by: Bar R Jet Black 5063, Sold for $25,000, Buyer: Mudge Farms Angus of La Salle, IL

Top Bred Cow: Lot 672 GVC Susanna G011, Sired by: KB- Full Measure C40 Sold for $50,000 Buyer: Maple Lane Farm- Grabill, IN and Nowatzke Cattle Company – Michigan City, IN

Top Fall Pair: Lot 835 GVC Jacee G206, Sired By: Bar R Jet Black 5063, Sold for $37,500, Buyer: Woodhill Farms- Viroqua, WI and Knoll Crest Farms- Red House, VA

Top Bull: Lot 456 GVC Huckleberry 026J, Sired By: Dvar Huckleberry 871, Sold for $17,000, Buyer: Mark Glaser- Spalding, NE.