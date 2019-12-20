Greg Lardy Named NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs

Lardy has been acting director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and interim director of NDSU Extension.

Greg Lardy will be the next vice president for Agricultural Affairs at North Dakota State University, NDSU President Dean L. Bresciani said in an announcement today.

“Dr. Lardy has an impressive record of leadership and advancement in his career and has earned the respect of the many key stakeholder groups,” Bresciani said. “We are fortunate to have had a very strong pool of highly-qualified candidates and even more fortunate to have Dr. Lardy accept the role.”

The comprehensive role encompasses the positions of vice president for Agricultural Affairs; dean of the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources; director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station; and director of NDSU Extension.

Lardy has been serving as acting director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at NDSU since August 2018 and also has been interim director of NDSU Extension since July 2018. Since 2015, he has had a 30% appointment as associate vice president of Agricultural Affairs. He was NDSU Animal Sciences Department head from 2009 to 2018.

Lardy earned his Ph.D.in animal sciences at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, in 1997; master’s degree in animal sciences at the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1993; and bachelor’s degree in animal and range sciences at NDSU in 1991.

The search committee was co-chaired by Jane Schuh, NDSU vice president for research and creative activity, and Keith Peltier, past State Board of Agricultural Research and Education chair and Proseed Inc. president and general manager.

