Greimans, Trans Ova are 2022 Honorary Angus Foundation inductees

Ted and Mary Greiman and Trans Ova Genetics recognized at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show.

The National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) provides countless youth development opportunities for the next generation thanks to generous Angus donors. Ted and Mary Greiman and Trans Ova Genetics have been continual supporters that have undoubtedly contributed to the success of the junior membership. To recognize their outstanding support, Ted and Mary Greiman and Trans Ova Genetics were awarded as the 2022 inductees into the Honorary Angus Foundation.

As fifth-generation Angus breeders, Ted and Mary are familiar faces of the Angus family. Through raising their own children in the NJAA, Ted and Mary recognize the value of supporting junior programs.

“It’s really special to watch these kids grow up and be leaders of our industry,” Mary said. “It’s great to be able to provide support for leadership conferences and activities to grow our juniors’ skills and foster their passion for the breed.”

Among many contributions, the Greimans are supporters of the Angus Foundation Golf Tournament and junior programs such as the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference.

“It’s the Angus cow that brought us all together,” Ted said. “We have a like mind set of love and passion for the breed. It is wonderful and lifelong, and we want that tradition to continue.”

Ted and Mary have served the American Angus Association® in various capacities over the years. Among many leadership roles, Mary is a current member of the Iowa Angus Auxiliary board of directors, previously served as president of the American Angus Auxiliary and served six years as the National Junior Angus Board advisor. Ted currently serves on the Iowa Angus Association board of directors.

“Ted and Mary have been incredible servants to our youth and breed,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association®. “Their dedication to the Foundation is inspiring.”

Trans Ova Genetics has supported the Angus community for more than twenty years. The success of both the National Junior Angus Show and Angus Foundation Heifer Package is in great part due to the contributions of Trans Ova Genetics. With a focus on supporting youth programs and furthering education and research, Trans Ova Genetics embodies the same values the Angus Foundation advocates for.

“We believe in the power of the next generation of youth leaders just like we believe in the next generation of cattle,” said Emily Warnimont, director of industry relations at Trans Ova Genetics. “Any way we can give back and support organizations like the Angus Foundation is what we want to support and be a part of.”

Trans Ova Genetics has been a source for innovative reproductive services and technology for more than four decades. Their commitment to furthering the future of genetics is parallel to their support for Angus youth.

“Trans Ova Genetics is a leader in our industry,” McCully said. “And their long-term support of the Foundation reflects their unwavering commitment to our next generation.”

Junior members continue to grow and find great success thanks to generous donors like Ted and Mary Greiman and Trans Ova Genetics.

To learn more about how to nominate someone for the Honorary Angus Foundation award, visit http://www.angus.org/Foundation/GetInvolved/Events/HonoraryAngusFoundation .

Ted and Mary Greiman, Garner, Iowa, were inducted into the Honorary Angus Foundation at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured from left are Josh Jasper, National Junior Angus Board Foundation director, Ted and Mary Greiman, recipients; and Jaclyn Upperman, Angus Foundation executive director. American Angus Association Foundation

Courtesy photo

Trans Ova Genetics, Sioux City, Iowa, was inducted into the Honorary Angus Foundation at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured from left are Josh Jasper, National Junior Angus Board Foundation director; Emily Warnimont, Morgan Jones, and Amy Wampler, recipients; and Jaclyn Upperman, Angus Foundation executive director.



– Angus Foundation