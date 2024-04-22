Grill’s 20th Annual Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 19, 2024

Location: Crawford Livestock Market – Crawford, NE.

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

41 Red Angus Bulls averaged $7457

12 open commercial replacement heifers averaged $2,400.



Top Bulls:

Lot 38 – $24,000. Grill Card Game 3046L; DOB: 3/15/23; Sire: GMRA Game Changer 8270F; MGS: B Lazy T Ranch Bull Z003. Sold to G & G Holdings of Mud Butte, SD.



Lot 11 – $11,000. B Lazy T WW G071 L010; DOB: 2/10/23; Sire: LEM Worldwide 1001ET; MGS: Redhill 132Y Ripper 69B. Sold to Ole Farms of Alberta, Canada.



Lot 26 – $10,500. B Lazy T RT C005 L065; DOB: 3/11/23; Sire: DVO Royal Touch D368; MGS: Feddes Big Sky R9. Sold to Garrigan Red Angus of Faith, SD.



Lot 9 – $9,000. Grill Cornerstone 2119K; DOB: 9/30/22; Sire: Grill Ardmore 9009G; MGS: Beckton Likable A353 N3. Sold to Clabaugh Cattle Company of Gillette, WY.



It was a beautiful spring day for the Grill family to hold their 20th Annual Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale. A large crowd of buyers showed up, and it resulted in one of the best sales in program history. The sale offering consisted of a very stout set of 18 month old, and yearling bulls, and a fancy group of open commercial replacement heifers. Congratulations to the entire Grill family on an outstanding sale.

Jeff Grill (Left) and Matt Lowery (Right) make opening comments before starting the sale. c15de0a7420f-Red_Western_Photo_1

A large crowd of buyers were in attendance. 1c0a78d01ac1-Red_Western_Photo_3