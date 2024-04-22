Grill’s 20th Annual Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: April 19, 2024
Location: Crawford Livestock Market – Crawford, NE.
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
41 Red Angus Bulls averaged $7457
12 open commercial replacement heifers averaged $2,400.
Top Bulls:
Lot 38 – $24,000. Grill Card Game 3046L; DOB: 3/15/23; Sire: GMRA Game Changer 8270F; MGS: B Lazy T Ranch Bull Z003. Sold to G & G Holdings of Mud Butte, SD.
Lot 11 – $11,000. B Lazy T WW G071 L010; DOB: 2/10/23; Sire: LEM Worldwide 1001ET; MGS: Redhill 132Y Ripper 69B. Sold to Ole Farms of Alberta, Canada.
Lot 26 – $10,500. B Lazy T RT C005 L065; DOB: 3/11/23; Sire: DVO Royal Touch D368; MGS: Feddes Big Sky R9. Sold to Garrigan Red Angus of Faith, SD.
Lot 9 – $9,000. Grill Cornerstone 2119K; DOB: 9/30/22; Sire: Grill Ardmore 9009G; MGS: Beckton Likable A353 N3. Sold to Clabaugh Cattle Company of Gillette, WY.
It was a beautiful spring day for the Grill family to hold their 20th Annual Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale. A large crowd of buyers showed up, and it resulted in one of the best sales in program history. The sale offering consisted of a very stout set of 18 month old, and yearling bulls, and a fancy group of open commercial replacement heifers. Congratulations to the entire Grill family on an outstanding sale.