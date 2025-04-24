Grills 21st Annual Red Western Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 18, 2025

Location: Crawford Livestock Market – Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

23 Red Angus Bulls averaged $6,022

20 Commercial Heifers averaged $2,250



Top Bulls

Lot 1 – $17,000. Grill Grid Line 3025L. DOB: 2/27/23; Sire: RReds Blue Print H001; MGS: WEBR Rural Route 561. Sold to Tanner Ranch of Edgemont, SD.



Lot 13 – $9,500. B Lazy T 805 F026 M001. DOB: 1/29/24; Sire: PIE Franchise 805; MGS: C-T New Direction 6044. Sold to Matt Brennan of Ellsworth, NE.



Lot 23 – $8,500. B Lazy T SC D005 M007. DOB: 2/4/24; Sire: RReds Seneca 731C; MGS: RHRA Gold Rush 402 17T. Sold to Tanner Ranch of Edgemont, SD.

It was a damp snowy spring day in April for the Grill Family to host their annual Red Western Bull Sale. There was a high quality offering of yearling and age advantaged red angus bulls in addition to a fancy set of open commercial replacement heifers. The bulls that sold went to many return customers with lot 1 being the highlight of the day at $17,000. Congratulations to the Grill Family on a successful day.

Jeff Grill thanks everyone for their attendance at the 2025 sale.

The Tanner Ranch got some bulls bought. They have been customers of Grill's since the beginning.




