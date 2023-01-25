Grimes County woman arrested on felony charges in ongoing criminal mischief case

Shelley McCoy was arrested after allegedly killing several of her neighbor’s cattle.

A Grimes County woman was arrested on third degree felony charges of criminal mischief for shooting and killing livestock. The accused, 45-year-old Shelly McCoy, was arrested after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes after TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast and the local sheriff’s office were called onto the scene to discover numerous cattle had been shot and killed since September 2022.

After Mast and the Grimes County investigators interviewed McCoy, the rancher’s neighbor, they began looking more closely at her and considered her a person of interest.

An arrest warrant was obtained Jan. 10, and McCoy was taken into custody by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office where she was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief. This is an ongoing investigation, and more felony charges are expected.

The association and Mast would like to thank Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Jones and Investigator Nic Malmstrom for their outstanding work and joint effort in this investigation.

–Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association