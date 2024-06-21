Grit and hard work take South Dakota kids to the top: Best in each event qualify for National High School Rodeo Finals

Talon Ping, Highmore Talon Yellow Hawk, Blunt Taylon Carmody, Mobridge Taos Weborg, Gregory Barrel Racing Arina Haugen, Sturgis Sattyn Wilson, Buffalo Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre Jayda Reinert, Wall Breakaway Roping Ryen Sheppick, Pierre Kelsi Costello, Buffalo Arina Haugen, Sturgis Sophie Hruby, Hemingford Bull Riding Hazin Schmidt, White River Lawrence Wynn, White Horse Brady Meyer, Huron Clifford Laddimer, Kyle Boys’ Cutting Rope Roghair, Isabel Gabe Glines, Smithwick Clay Stevens, St. Lawrence August Steele, Huron Goat Tying Tierney Breen, Woonsocket Mataya Ward, Fruitdale Bailey Verhulst, Reva Raylee Fagerhaug Girls Cutting Ryen Sheppick, Pierre Ramey Schack, Tolstoy Kimberly Johnson, Mud Butte Tava Sexton, Whitewood Pole Bending Tommie Martin, Hayes Piper Cordes, Wall Aspen Vining, Buffalo Arina Haugen, Sturgis Reined Cow Horse Ryen Sheppick, Pierre Chase Brunsch, Pine Ridge Jakob Long, Enning Garret Phillips, Winner Saddle Bronc Rope Roghair, Isabel Garit Hockett, Backus Ethan Johnson, Hoven Toarin Humble, Belle Fourche Steer Wrestling Gabe Glines, Smithwick Quinn Moon, Creighton Treyvan Talsma, Springfield Kade Odens, Scotland Team Roping Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche/Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche Drew Harper, Faith/Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche William Waln, Martin/Christopher Lurz, Philip Sidney Johnson, Sisseton/ Keylee Zancanella, Aurora Tie Down Roping Paden Belkham, Blunt Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche Dalton Porch, Kadoka Jace Blasius, Wall South Dakota National High School Rodeo Finals Qualifieres BarebackBarrel RacingBreakaway RopingBull RidingBoys’ CuttingGoat TyingGirls CuttingPole BendingReined Cow HorseSaddle BroncSteer WrestlingTeam RopingTie Down Roping

After the dust settled and the points were carefully tallied, the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association named their champions and national finals qualifiers.

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the state gathered June 11-15, 2024, in Ft. Pierre to battle for the opportunity to win prizes and advance to the final leg – National High School Rodeo Finals July 14-20, 2024 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

South Dakota High School Rodeo contestants bring with them points from regional rodeos, so each contestant begins the rodeo with at least three points. But the finals rodeo is where contestants really have to shine, in order to qualify for nationals. They can gain points for each round and additional points for the average.

Gabe Glines

Gabe Glines of Smithwick was named the all-around cowboy for the second year in a row.

The son of Chris and Nicole Glines, Gabe and his older brothers Garrett and Levi all help their parents on the ranch. In fact, Gabe switched from public school to online school his junior year because he wanted to be home more. “You can help on the ranch more. With town school, you have to be in town five days a week. This way I could stay home, work a little more and get my school work done, too,” he said.

Gabe also wound up as the champion bulldogger and he took second place in boys cutting.

His mom usually travels to high school rodeos with him while his dad often stays home to take care of ranch work but his dad does get away to watch him at the bigger rodeos.

Gabe said he came into the state finals with pretty good points and earned points in the first and second goes. Going into the short go, he was tied with Treyvon Talsma of Springfield, but Gabe “luckied up” and put together a solid run, putting him in second place in the average, and giving him the most points of any contestant in that event.

He has been jumping off of “Ice,” a mare he bought from the Byrne family in his community. She was started on barrels but then “the boys got to her” and “made her into a bulldogging horse,” he said.

Gabe competed in calf roping and cutting at the national finals last year. He will be working on a business degree at Black Hills State University this fall while also team roping, calf roping and bulldogging for the college team.

Gabe Glines | Photo Courtesy Chuck Miner, 4-C Photography IMG_2854

Gabe Glines Image20240621140806

Tierney Breen

Despite several obstacles, Tierney Breen’s fast hands and quick steps took her all the way to the top in the goat tying event.

The daughter of Lacy Eaton and Mica Breen, the Woonsocket cowgirl just graduated this spring and will attend Mitchell Tech in the fall with a double major in ag business and agronomy, and of course – to tie goats, barrel race and breakaway rope.

She has one sister, Taylee Breen.

The 2023-24 South Dakota High School Rodeo Association president, Tierney has carried responsibilities including overseeing meetings, helping manage the organization’s finances, selecting coats, t-shirts, buckles and all the national apparel, and much more.

Tierney did all of this with an extra piece of equipment few kids her age use – hearing aids. The athlete was diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of 13 and started to wear hearing aides to help mitigate the hearing problems – “it sounds like people mumble a lot,” she said. Now she thinks nothing of it – they are just a part of her life. “It’s definiately not an advantage, but it’s just another thing that happend along the way.”

Tierney and her horse dealt with serious challenges. “Marge,” her horse, was injured shortly after Tierney brought her home from Oklahoma her freshman year. “I went to catch her one morning for a rodeo and she was completely lame. Something in the pasture got stuck in her hock and gave her joint infection, which turned into bone infection. They told me I’d never throw a saddle over her again. And now we are state champions and we’re headed to nationals. She’s my miracle. She’s such a sweetheart,” said Tierney.

Every night for nearly an hour, Tierney would wash it with water from the hose to keep the swelling down. “It got huge,” she said. “It had to be wrapped and washed every night.”

Lots of penicillin, stall rest and plenty of TLC eventually rid the mare of the infection.

“She never limps on it now, nothing bugs her at all,” she said.

Tierney herself went through two knee surgeries her sophomore year of high school, the medial patellofemoral ligaments were “too long”, allowing her knee caps to move 30 degrees farther than they were supposed to. Her knees would dislocate regularly, causing a lot of pain.

The ligaments were replaced with different ones from a donor.

Tierney Breen image-4

Tierney Breen image-5

The pain, surgery and recovery drained Tierney’s confidence for a while, she said. Within four months following surgery, Tierney could tie goats with no pain, but it took her six to eight months to get back to her “full potential.”

Tierney said she rarely gets nervous anymore because she’s tied goats so many times. “It could be different when I get to nationals, but I’m confident and ready,” she said.

Her mom has been one of her biggest teachers and fans along the rodeo journey, along with Timber Kelly from Texas and Jacie Weaver from Arkansas.

Tommie Martin

Tommie Martin of Hayes, the daughter of Rebecca and Chantry Norman, took the top spot in pole bending.

Tommie Martin image-2

Tommie Martin image-3

Tommie helps with all aspects of ranch work on their family operation. She sits down together with her family at the beginning of the month to review the rodeo schedule, and works extra hard during the week to get things wrapped up so she can be gone for rodeos on the weekend.

Going into the short go, Tommie was sitting fifth. “I knew I had to make a clean run and let it play out,” she said.

This year’s win wasn’t her first. In her sophomore year, Tommie took the top spot in both South Dakota High School Rodeo and South Dakota 4-H Rodeo in pole bending.

“She was really firing that year. She’s a solid horse, you can count on her to do anything,” she said.

Tommie rides the same horse for barrel racing.

This fall Tommie will attend Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington where she will study business and compete in barrel racing, breakaway and goat tying. She has competed in SDRA and Indian Rodeos in the past – she’s not sure if she will hit the Indian rodeos this summer as most of them are quite a distance.

Tommie’s mom has been a huge part of her success. “She’s kept me around horses, she’s always had me mounted well so I can learn how to ride correctly first, she’s always out here helping me, giving me pointers,” she said.

Siblings, Rowdy (a brother, 15), Teel (sister, 5) and Saige (sister, 3) rodeo, too. Rowdy is competing in the upcoming National Junior High Rodeo Finals, and the little girls ride “good old horses” and rope the dummy.

Rope Roghair

Isabel cowboy Rope Roghair won both the boys’ cutting event as well as the saddle bronc event. The son of Anne and Brice Roghair, Rope graduated high school this spring. He has high school rodeoed all four years, while his older sisters, Savannah, Maria and Kate chose not to compete. He said his oldest sister is now married and lives in Nebraska, but the other two often stay home and tend to ranch work while he is on the rodeo road.

Rope Roghair image-6

Rope Roghair image-7

Being a native South Dakotan, Rope said there is no shortage of help when it comes to the saddle bronc event. Chase Brooks, Joe Wishard, Bud Longbrake and Rope’s cousin Chuck Schmidt have all given him pointers when it comes to riding broncs.

The horses at the state finals were nice, and a big part of his success, he said. “I got on really good horses, they put a nice set of horses together. I got drawed good and was lucky enough to win the first two rounds.”

When he gets to the national rodeo, Rope knows he needs to “bring his A game.”

“There are so many kids there that ride well. You can’t hold back, you have to go at one,” he said.

A full list of South Dakota High School Rodeo champions follows:

Bareback riding: Talon Ping, Highmore

Barrel racing: Arina Haugen, Sturgis

Breakaway Roping: Ryen Sheppick, Pierre

Bullriding: Hazin Schmidt, White River

Boys Cutting: Rope Roghair, Isabel

Goat Tying: Tierney Breen, Woonsocket

Girls Cutting: Ryen Sheppick, Pierre

Pole Bending: Tommie Martin, Hayes

Reined Cow Horse: Ryen Sheppick, Pierre

Saddle Bronc: Rope Roghair, Isabel

Steer Wrestling: Gabe Glines, Smithwick

Team Roping: Rance Bowden and Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche

Tiedown: Paden Belkham, Blunt

All around cowgirl: Ryen Sheppick

All around cowboy: Gabe Glines