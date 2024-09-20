Grocery industry summit to address retail technology, competition

Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 16, 2024 —The Nebraska Cooperative Development Center and Nebraska Grocery Industry Association are hosting the second annual Grocery Industry Summit on Oct. 3 in Kearney. This summit is rescheduled from the previous session, which was cancelled in August.



At the summit, grocers, wholesalers, vendors, policymakers and other stakeholders will share in the unique opportunity to collaborate and discuss best practices for tackling the challenges facing the grocery industry.

The summit will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Younes Conference Center South, 416 W. Talmadge Road. Registration is open on the grocery association website .

In addition to networking opportunities, the agenda includes discussions on the impact of dollar store competition, the advancement of retail technology, and strategies for workforce incentives and training. Keynote speaker Sen. Teresa Ibach will discuss state and federal regulations and opportunities related to Nebraska’s grocery industry.

“Creating a platform for industry professionals to come together and share insights is vital,” said Ansley Fellers, executive director of the grocery association. “Yes, we will be discussing challenges. But we’re also focusing on exploring and discovering new opportunities for the grocery industry and fostering collaboration across the state.”

Charlotte Narjes, a Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension educator and director of the Nebraska Cooperative Development Center, emphasized the different business models and efforts that can help local markets succeed, including keeping equipment up to date and collaborating to minimize transportation costs, especially when facing the burgeoning dollar store market.

“It’s not uncommon for small communities to lose their grocery stores, leaving residents without easy or affordable access to food,” Narjes said. “At this summit, we’ll explore different cooperative business models, as well as navigating incoming dollar stores, to keep continuity and affordability, and resiliency, in our communities.”

UNL | Courtesy photo image-19

The summit will cater to those affiliated with grocery stores, as well as grocery-related cooperatives and limited liability companies. Attendees will explore solutions and strategies to maximize infrastructure, capital and labor costs in the grocery sector.

“The grocery industry isn’t the same today as it was 10 or 15 years ago,” Fellers said. “We’re aiming to help Nebraskans involved in this field — whether that be store owners, wholesalers or vendors — not just get by, but actually thrive, which, in turn, helps bring fresh, affordable and healthy foods to everyone in their communities.”

–UNL