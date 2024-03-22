Group to meet in Pierre March 26 to plan SB 201 referendum effort

A group of concerned South Dakota citizens will gather Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at the state capitol building to formulate a plan for a referendum effort regarding a new law that lessens local control over carbon pipelines.

This is also “veto day” for the legislature, although there are no vetoes expected since Governor Noem signed all the bills brought before her.

The legislature approved and Governor Noem recently signed SB 201, which requires the state Public Utilities Commission to overrule counties and townships if their setback or citing rules are more strict than whatever permit the Public Utilities Commission potentially might approve at any point in the future.

Hand County Commissioner Jim Eschenbaum will help lead the referendum effort. He said those interested in learning how the process works and possibly carrying a signature form can plan to meet at 9 am Central Time on March 26, at the capitol rotunda in Pierre.

“We need a little over 15,000 signatures to refer this issue to the general election,” he said. “Our intention is to collect 25,000 so we know we have plenty,” he said.

Eschenbaum said the March 26 meeting will be a chance to educate potential petitioners on the proper procedure and etiquette for circulating a petition. “We want to raise awareness about the issue, and we hope people come to the same conclusion – that this is government overreach,” he said.

Eschenbaum said the current expected route of the pipeline doesn’t cross his property but it is expected to cross Hand County from west to east.

He said he questions the constitutionality of SB 201 because it requires a carbon pipeline to pay $1 per foot to the county, with half of that being accessible for property tax relief for the individual whose land is affected.

“What gives the legislators the right to negotiate monetary terms on private property? I think that steps over the threshold into authoritarian government,” he said. “What if the landowners, who hasn’t signed a lease yet, was planning to negotiate those terms with the pipeline?”

Eschenbaum said he is not against a carbon pipeline per se, but he is opposed to the use of eminent domain for private gain.

And while SB 201 did not specifically address eminent domain in so many words, he believes the bill will affect eminent domain.

“It’s my feeling that if SB 201 is allowed to stand, once summit or any other entity goes to court and asks for eminent domain to cross someone’s property, the courts or jury will look at it like this: ‘well the legislature has already made this deal so why would we not approve eminent domain.'”

He said the zoning ordinances in his home county of Hand are very specific and do not include approval of a carbon pipeline.

Jason Glodt with South Dakota Ag Alliance, in a news release, called SB 201 a major victory for landowners, and made the claim that “the large majority of landowners across South Dakota support the carbon capture pipeline project.”

While the news release did not include supporting data, he told TSLN that “the largest ag organizations in the state are on record testifying in support of SB 201.”

Doug Sombke with South Dakota Farmers Union said his organization is the largest and oldest ag organization in the state. He said SD Farmers Union in fact did not support SB 201.

The South Dakota Ag Alliance, a pro-carbon pipeline organization said this in the news release:

“Senate Bill 201 is a major victory for landowners, but if a referendum is successful the landowners will ultimately lose and Summit Carbon will still win because pipelines already preempt county ordinances,” said Jason Glodt, founding member of the SD Ag Alliance, “The bottom line is that a referendum can only kill the Landowner Bill of rights, it can’t stop federal preemption over county ordinances.”

“A referendum of SB 201 makes no sense because it would only hurt landowners by killing the Landowner Bill of Rights,” said Rob Skjonsberg, founding Member of the SD Ag Alliance. “If the referendum is successful Summit will just sue in federal court and win and landowners will get nothing.”

Sombke said South Dakota Farmers Union supports the referendum effort but will not be taking the lead on it.

According to Sombke, one of the Summit Carbon Solutions’ lobbyists said during session that Summit had spent over $3 million in its lobbying efforts this year alone.