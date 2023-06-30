Groups disagree on Packers and Stockyards Act

In mid-June, the House Agriculture Committee released its agriculture spending bill, with a big surprise to some in cattle country.

A “rider” (attachment) to the bill would forbid the Agriculture Department from writing, preparing, or publishing proposed rules to strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act, a landmark law intended to protect farmers and ranchers from abusive and anti-competitive behavior.

The cattle groups responded as expected, some with strong support, others adamantly against.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association thanked the House Ag Committee for its actions.

On May 17, 2023, about a month before the House Ag Committee revealed its plan to defund efforts to update the Packers and Stockyards Act, Todd Wikinson, NCBA president from DeSmet, South Dakota, testified before that very committee, invited by South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson.

He voiced concern that USDA might update the Packers and Stockyards Act. “USDA is attempting to unilaterally expand its authority under the Packers and Stockyards Act. We’ve seen this playbook by USDA over the past 15 years,” said Wilkinson.

He said that proposed updates would “upend decades of innovation in livestock marketing agreements and open the door to frivolous lawsuits.”

One change that USDA has discussed multiple times would be to clarify that the Packers and Stockyards Act could be enforced when one market participant (ie: one cattle feeder) is harmed by a packer’s actions. Currently the interpretation of the Act requires that a lawsuit is only valid if the entire industry is harmed by a packer’s unfair, anticompetitive, or retaliatory actions.

Wilkinson told the House Ag Committee that NCBA and “the vast majority of livestock and poultry groups” oppose such “misguided regulations.” In effect, NCBA supports the status quo when it comes to the Packers and Stockyards Act.

He said that although cattle prices have improved dramatically (fed cattle near 173/cwt compared to his last committee testimony in 2021 when the fat market was about 122/cwt), her contraction spurred by drought is largely the cause.

He did point out, however, that the price movement has taken place “without the enactment of market altering legislation.

“Our membership opposes any bills that would restrict their ability to market their cattle in the most profitable manner,” said Wilkinson to the committee.

Wilkinson asked the government to “robustly” fund a national animal health disease preparedness response program, a vaccine bank and a national animal health laboratory network.

Finally, Wilkinson expressed his group’s support for the Beef Checkoff, saying Beef Checkoff dollars are not used for to influence public policy. “There are ample safeguard audits and accountability protocols in place at USDA internally to ensure compliance of the law. Cattle producers overwhelmingly support the checkoff,” he said.

R-CALF USA president Brett Kenzy, who ranches and feeds cattle near Gregory, South Dakota, believes the Packers and Stockyards Act outlines the rules of the game for cattle feeders and serves as a “referee” and that without strict enforcement, chaos ensues.

“Damnit. When two basketball teams line up to play, as long as there are clear rules and the ref blows the whistle, it’s fair. What creates the spirit to raise cattle to feed a nation and invites new industry entrants, is that fair market,” he said.

The American work ethic unleased

The Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921, if properly enforced and updated, would return some control back to the producer that the packer has gradually gained through vertical integration and consolidation.

“We need to quit thinking about this industry in terms of money and think about it in terms of power,” he said. Money is the byproduct of power.”

“We have to have fair rules that mandate a competitive, transparent market,” said Kenzy.

He believes the industry can agree that it is today facing concentrated power. “You’ve got four packers controlling 85 percent of the cattle, 26 million head per year. Seventy to 80 percent of the cattle they slaughter are tied up in captive supply and a large majority are unpriced,” he said.

“That power imbalance has led to a diminished percent of the consumer dollar returning to rural America. It’s pretty much a known fact at this point,” he said.

Captive supply, and particularly unpriced contracts (that are based on the cattle price on the day of delivery or slaughter) are advantageous to the packer because they eliminate the packer’s need to compete for cattle, he said.

“One reason we’ve seen higher prices is that ripple of oversupply has been diminished by the scarce numbers of cattle that are available for slaughter.” Additionally, stronger cattle prices are due mostly to the cattle selloff over recent years, forcing the US cattle herd to its lowers number in 60 years,” he said. He admits drought has played a role, but the “business climate since 2015” has been an equally significant reason for producers to sell out.

While some in the cattle industry have argued that forward contracting has incentivized cattle producers to raise higher quality cattle, Kenzy doesn’t agree. In fact, he believes that producers or feeders selling higher quality cattle realize that value best in a cash market or a grid sale. His theory was proven correct in a study by Dr. Robert Taylor that determined quality is best rewarded in a grid arrangement, next in a competitive market, and that quality is least compensated for in a formula agreement.

In a perfect system, the consumer, not the monopolistic packers, would determine the value of beef and cattle, he said.

Many of the big feedlots are selling “quantity, not quality” he believes. He understands that there is an advantage to the packer and the feeder to plan ahead, so that both can be assured a steady supply and income.

However, he believes there is an effort being made by the packers to eliminate smaller feeders like himself. As that happens, the marketing power of the larger feeders will eventually disappear.

“What would I tell a captive supply feeder to explain why I don’t think those marketing agreement should be a secret, and why they shouldn’t be unpriced? I’d say ‘I know good, reliable customers are hard to find. Right now, it feels like you are making a choice to enter these marketing agreements, but what happens when the independent feeders are gone and the deal that you have is no longer a choice, and it’s the only deal offered?’

“Once corporate control is exercised through vertical integration, you no longer have the marketing advantage unless you are the cheapest or have the absolute best cattle,” he said.

The fragile market situation, even with today’s higher prices, is not necessarily reassuring, he said. He points out that when the small farmer feeders like himself are have been eliminated from the market, the big corporate packers have no incentive to pay a premium for the high quality calves produced in the upper Midwest.

Is Kenzy asking for more government intervention? “I’m tired of those people saying they don’t want the government involved, but ‘oh by the way, please leave the check in the mailbox for the LRP and cattle losses.’ We need to create a more profitable environment where government assistance is a choice, not a lifeline,” he said, pointing out that tax dollars injected into the industry only serves to cause inflation.

“My ultimate push for updating the Packers and Stockyards Act is, I’m tired of seeing people leave this industry. It’s not an easy way of life, but it’s a good way of life and we raise good human beings.”

“There is nothing more American than property rights and a competitive market. That and entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic,” he said.

“The people who created this country had lived under total tyranny. They knew maximum freedom was somewhere between tyranny (total government) and anarchy (no government.) They knew separations of powers was needed.

So the founders set out to create a government based on the laws of nature and nature’s God, based on certain inalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (the right to own property.)

Entrepreneurial free enterprise and work ethic unleashed progress the world has never seen. Capitalism played a large part, eventually creating a profit through a competitive marketplace, which is the ultimate separation of powers between the buyers and sellers, he said.

“I would challenge that the nurturing of the competitive market is the key to unlocking productivity in America,” he said.