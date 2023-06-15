Groups oppose Packers and Stockyards rider; they say changes are needed to protect fair competition

A coalition of 102 farmer, rancher, consumer, labor, farmworker, and faith organizations sent a letter to House Appropriations Committee leaders today urging the committee to remove a policy rider from the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture Appropriations bill when the bill is marked up on Wednesday.

The rider would forbid the Agriculture Department from writing, preparing, or publishing proposed rules to strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act, a landmark law intended to protect farmers and ranchers from abusive and anti-competitive behavior.

“It is wrong for members of Congress to use the cover of an appropriations bill to quietly deny the country’s poultry and livestock producers from a deserved fair shake,” said Billy Hackett, policy specialist for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC). “The ongoing, public process to promote transparency and competition in the marketplace by modernizing the Packers and Stockyards Act is aligned with core American values and must continue.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew added, “This funding bill would tie the hands of USDA, preventing them from effectively updating and enforcing the Packers and Stockyards Act. These provisions undermine a law that protects family farmers and ranchers from harmful conduct by the big meatpackers. Congress should reject these provisions so USDA can ensure fair and competitive agricultural markets.”

The signers of the letter include NSAC, the National Farmers Union and the Farm Action Fund.

R-CALF USA, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming, Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska, National Farmers Union, Southern Colorado Livestock Association, Stevens County Cattlemen’s Association and many more signed the letter.