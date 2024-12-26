Groups upset about no orphan programs, SNAP stolen benefits in Continuing Resolution



The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and the National Organic Coalition criticized Congress for not including programs without permanent baseline in the continuing resolution and disaster aid bill that became law last week.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said it was “shameful” that Congress did not include a provision to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries to have stolen benefits restored.

Mike Lavender, policy director of the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said, “In approving the American Relief Act, Congress sent a clear message to farmers across the country — some of you matter, and some of you don’t.”

“Negotiators managed to include $10 billion in economic aid for which only some farmers are eligible, but agreed to exclude a permanent, generational investment in conservation programs — programs which build productivity, sustainability, and resilience, and for which all farmers are eligible,” Lavender said.

“The $10 billion in economic aid comes in addition to billions worth of subsidies already provided through the commodity and crop insurance programs, which won’t be taken into account when determining the new economic aid payments.

“Negotiators also stripped important, bipartisan negotiated provisions of the farm bill extension in the final deal, including the loss of roughly $177 million in funding for USDA’s so-called ‘orphan’ programs. These programs have small price tags but big impacts across all fifty states, from improving farm system efficiency, increasing farmers’ and ranchers’ resilience to extreme weather, supporting young farmers, and growing market access. They will now face ceased operations as their funds run dry.

“The only bright spot in this otherwise disappointing outcome, is the inclusion of revenue-based disaster relief assistance for producers. We look forward to working alongside USDA to implement these resources to ensure accessibility and responsiveness to the diverse recovery needs of all farmers, including those in the southeastern US hard hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Quick work in 2025 is now even more critical. Amidst a new Congress and new administration, Congress must get to work on a new farm bill that recoups the conservation investment left on the table by this deal, funds the ‘orphan’ programs, and is rooted in policies that meet the needs of all farmers,” Lavender said.

The programs that were not funded include several that are important to the organic food industry.

“We are deeply disheartened by this failure to support the organic sector,” said Abby Youngblood, executive director of the National Organic Coalition (NOC).

“Excluding funding for ‘orphaned’ organic programs in the House farm bill extension is a significant blow to organic farms and businesses, many of which are already operating under severe economic pressures.”

Youngblood said the unfunded programs include:

• The Organic Certification Cost Share Program: This program helps organic farms and businesses offset the costs of certification.

• The Organic Data Initiative: This program collects and analyzes data to support organic agriculture.

• The Organic Certification Trade and Tracking Program: The program did not receive funding just as the USDA National Organic Program is implementing import certificate requirements as a part of the new Strengthening Organic Enforcement rule to crack down on unfair competition from fraudulent imported products.

Ty Jones Cox of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said on X, “It is deeply shameful that some lawmakers, just before the holidays, have decided that people –who are victims of a crime, including children and seniors, should no longer have their stolen SNAP benefits restored.”

-The Hagstrom Report

